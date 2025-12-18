Archbishop celebrates novena of Our Lady of Guadalupe with parishes

MARLBOROUGH -- The Archdiocese of Boston celebrated a novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe headlined by Archbishop Richard G. Henning from Dec. 4 to 12, in preparation for the 500th anniversary of her apparition, which will be celebrated in 2031.



"It's great for me to meet the people of God in their communities, to see them with their families, and to hear about the struggles and the joys they experience," he told The Pilot.



Before his death, Pope Francis asked all Catholics to prepare their hearts for the anniversary.



"In response to that invitation, Archbishop Henning launched the Archdiocesan Novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe," said Wendy Mejia, the Archdiocese of Boston's director of multicultural ministries.



From Dec. 6 to 12, Archbishop Henning visited parishes across the archdiocese for prayer services. He visited All Saints Parish in Haverhill on Dec. 6, Most Holy Redeemer Parish in East Boston on Dec. 7, the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on Dec. 9, and St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Somerville on Dec. 11. Bishop Cristiano Barbosa visited St. Paul Parish in Hingham on Dec. 8 and Christ the King Parish in Brockton on Dec. 10, and accompanied Archbishop Henning to Most Holy Redeemer and St. Anthony. The archbishop personally selected those parishes. Many of them have large Hispanic communities, while others were chosen to introduce Our Lady to communities in the archdiocese that might not be familiar with her.



"It's a way to increase the devotion among Catholics of all languages," Mejia said.



Archbishop Henning previously presided over an 11-night novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe when he was Bishop of Providence, which allowed him to visit the diocese's Hispanic communities. Here, he decided to also expand the novena to non-Hispanic communities.



"It's been naturally spreading beyond Hispanics," he told The Pilot. "I would say that there's an increasing awareness of Our Lady of Guadalupe already in the United States, particularly associated with the right-to-life movement, which has adopted her devotion because of the fact that she is with child in the image."



Guadalupe, often called Queen or Empress of the Americas, unites the diverse Hispanic Catholic communities of the archdiocese.



"I see Guadalupe as a Pan-American feast, not as a particularly Mexican celebration only, although obviously very important to Mexicans," the archbishop said.



He pointed out that the feast happens during Advent, which he called "Mary's season."



"I've always found Advent to be a time where I look to Mary's example, her discipleship, her intercession," he said. "So these events are very joyful. They are, I would call them, they often have the character of a kind of family celebration."



He is also drawn to the way that Guadalupe represents reconciliation between the indigenous peoples of Mexico and the Spanish, who brought them the Catholic faith. He added that "rising tension between people," escalating into hatred and violence, is also a reality in the U.S. today. Therefore, Guadalupe's message remains relevant.



"There's a unity and a communion there, which is founded in God, not in any other criteria," he said. "So I think there's a beauty to that, that I find deeply moving when I experience it."



He said people are drawn to Our Lady because they "are feeling vulnerable and afraid." In the church, they are welcomed and treated as children of God.



"As a shepherd to his people, Archbishop Henning walks alongside them, all peoples, of every nation within the Archdiocese of Boston," Mejia said. "Recognizing the profound significance that Our Lady of Guadalupe holds for Latin America, as a powerful sign of God's closeness to his people, a source of hope and unity, and a beloved mother who speaks to the faith, culture, and dignity of all people, it was especially important for the archbishop to walk closely with the Hispanic community, offering prayer, presence, and solidarity, and reminding them that the church walks with them, affirms their dignity, and entrusts their hopes to Our Lady of Guadalupe."



On Dec. 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the archbishop celebrated Mass at St. Mary High School in Lynn, then presided over a trilingual Mass and novena at Immaculate Conception Parish in Marlborough.



In Marlborough, prayers and hymns were offered in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. A troupe of Aztec dancers in traditional feathered regalia marched down the center aisle of the church and laid roses before an image of Our Lady. Before Mass, Archbishop Henning said that the liturgy would be confusing due to the three languages, but there is beauty in that confusion because it shows the universality of the Catholic Church. He joked that while he is fluent in English and Spanish, his Portuguese is rusty.



"Some of us here tonight are Mexicans who have known Guadalupe all their lives," he said. "Some of us are from Brazil. Some of us are from Marlborough. Some of us are from strange places like Plymouth or Haverhill. But tonight, all of us are Guadalupanos, those who look to Our Lady, to our mother, to her love, to her example, and seek her mantle of intercession and care for the people of God."



In his homily, Archbishop Henning reflected on his days as a student in Rome, when he would visit St. Peter's Basilica and see the Pieta, Michelangelo's famed sculpture depicting Mary cradling Christ's dead body in her arms. He said that the "ugly moment" of Christ's death had been made beautiful by the sculptor's hand, because the image shows "the transforming love of God that conquers even death itself."



"And so the image we see of Our Lady is a moment of loss and suffering, and yet her face is serene," he said. "What you see is a kind of luminous love between mother and son."



The same love, he said, can clearly be seen at Christmastime, when images of Mary cradling her infant son abound. He said that this is why Mary is venerated in every culture throughout the world, because she loved and trusted Jesus even before he was born. Archbishop Henning called Mary "the first disciple, the best disciple, the first evangelizer, teaching others to listen to the Word of her son."



He said that Mary does not appear to religious or secular leaders, but "to those that everyone else has forgotten about." One of those visionaries living on the margins was St. Juan Diego, a man caught in a violent clash between the fallen Aztecs and the conquering Spanish Empire when Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to him.



"She appears and shows Juan Diego how she is united with his people," the archbishop said. "And then she brings him to the bishop, to the Spaniards, to the newcomers, and she reconciles these two cultures, these two peoples, in herself."



The name "Pieta" is Italian for compassion and tenderness, which Archbishop Henning said is fitting, because when Our Lady of Guadalupe made roses appear in the cold winter, she was bringing warmth and light into the world.



"This is part of the miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe," he said. "Not just the events of 500 years ago, but the transformation she inspires in us here tonight. Drawing us to the heart of her son, leading us by that beautiful example. Que viva la Virgen de Guadalupe!"



The assembly responded with applause and a resounding "Que viva!"



After Mass, Father Steven Clemence, pastor of Immaculate Conception, thanked Archbishop Henning "for being our shepherd, for being the image of the church today that comes to visit us as the Virgin Mary."



"I feel like St. Elizabeth now," he added.



He gave the archbishop two gifts -- a card from the children of the parish, and a painting of his episcopal coat of arms done by a parishioner.



"Thank you very much for these beautiful gifts," Archbishop Henning said, "but thank you most of all for the gift of your faith and the gift of your closeness to our mother Mary."



He concluded by blessing the Jubilee medals that would be given out at the conclusion of the Jubilee Year of 2025. Immaculate Conception is one of the 11 churches and shrines in the Archdiocese of Boston that have been named Jubilee pilgrimage sites.



Archbishop Henning told The Pilot that he plans future observances of the novena as the 500th anniversary of the apparition at Guadalupe approaches.



"It really was a grace-filled experience," he said. "The devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe is a joyful one."