Children Helping Children, Worldwide

Following in the footsteps of generations of children over hundreds of years, members of the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA) across Central Europe will don robes and crowns and take to the streets of their towns on the Feast of the Epiphany. They'll carry stars on poles and banners that declare Christus Mansionem Benedicat (May Christ Bless This House) as they knock on doors and offer to sing Christmas Carols for their neighbors in exchange for a donation to MCA. They call themselves the Star Singers.



These so-called "Christmas Dramas" originated in the 14th century as a way of spreading the Good News of Christ's birth while giving children the opportunity to help the poor. In the 16th century, music was added, as was the offering of a house blessing. Although it was outlawed in the 19th century as a form of begging, the singing and blessings to raise awareness and funds for the plight of children in the missions resumed in 1920 under the auspices of the Missionary Childhood Association.



"Today it is said that it is the largest solidarity action in Europe carried out by children for children", explains Sonja Lofaro, responsible for Missionary Childhood of the Pontifical Mission Societies of Switzerland, to Fides News Agency.



The MCA members who participate in this effort are learning many life skills -- they collaborate to identify the strengths of each group's members: some are singers, others can play an instrument, and some are best at simply smiling for their audience! All talents are welcome. The children also learn stories about MCA's work so that they can explain where donations will help their peers in mission territories.



Of course, the real winners here are children in the missions whose lives are being changed by the presence of missionaries funded by the Star Singers, as well as other MCA initiatives around the world. Members who sing Christmas Carols, fill their Mite Boxes (mission banks), or host hot cocoa stands do it because they know that Blenda, a student in Mbarara, Uganda, depends on them for textbooks at school. Angela, in Galle, Sri Lanka, relies on MCA funding for her hearing aids. Osvaldo, in Puyo, Ecuador, receives his only nutritious meal every day. Thomas, in Mendi, Papua New Guinea, has access to a local health clinic run by missionaries.



Of course, the most important thing that all these children -- at home and in the missions -- receive is the knowledge that Jesus loves them and the opportunity to embrace Him as their Savior.



Help us help the children: donate to MCA at propfaithboston.org.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.