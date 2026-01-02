A call for peace

Pope Leo XIV's new message for the Jan. 1 World Day of Peace, released Dec. 18, offers a great deal of food for thought. Building on the theme of peace that has been a main message of his pontificate since his first public words, Leo uses this latest text to insert his voice squarely into the pursuit for peace on a geopolitical international scale. While acutely diagnosing the threats to peace today, Leo also indicates the solutions are available to us, and he presents Christ as the path itself.



The text enables Pope Leo to emerge more distinctly as a leader who can transcend the polarization and polemics that prohibit the advancement of peace.



Leo spends a considerable amount of the 3,000-word message focusing on what has become a countercultural desire for peace. He laments that today "we treat peace as a distant ideal" and "we cease to be scandalized when it is denied."



Even more disturbing is the exorbitant resources put toward military defense, which Leo criticizes. "The idea of the deterrent power of military might, especially nuclear deterrence, is based on the irrationality of relations between nations, built not on law, justice and trust, but on fear and domination by force."



The text brings to mind the popular hymn "Let there be peace on Earth," a prayer that recognizes it must "begin with me." Relying on his spiritual father St. Augustine, Leo underscores this important point, quoting from Augustine's Sermon 357: "If you wish to draw others to peace, first have it yourselves; be steadfast in peace yourselves. To inflame others, you must have the flame burning within."



Stirring such an examination of conscience is a product of what has become a reliable Christocentric prism through which Leo brings light to his flock. This makes peace something achievable and attainable because Christ who is our peace desires to dwell in every human heart.



While the wisdom of Leo's message on peace will be considered above all for its ramifications on international affairs, it can pertain to the church, too. Leo speaks of peace as "unarmed and disarming, humble and persevering." While avoiding intraecclesial terms like "synodality," Leo still encourages its methods as a path to peace. Listening and dialogue are methods toward achieving Augustine's perception that "those who truly love peace also love the enemies of peace."



How often are interlocutors within ecclesial life today unable to enter any conversations without being armed in their convictions and ideologies? "When peace is not a reality that is lived, cultivated and protected, then aggression spreads into domestic and public life." Leo emphasizes that when Christ discloses his gift of peace, he immediately tells his disciples "Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid" (Jn 14:27).











While the "distress and fear" Jesus counsels the disciples against is undoubtedly tied to the violence that awaited him, Leo indicates that the Gospels also relate that "what troubled the disciples was his nonviolent response."



"The way of Jesus continues to cause unease and fear. He firmly repeats to those who would defend him by force: 'Put your sword back into its sheath'" (Jn 18:11; cf. Mt 26:52). How effectively do Catholics accomplish this in our dealings with one another?



The liturgy wars we have seen unfold in recent years also came to mind. What message do we send to the world constantly fighting over the Mass -- what should be the source of our unity? How often do we employ political categories, especially when arguing on social media, that skew our thinking and taint our faith? It's truly concerning how little it seems Catholics model the peace the world needs so desperately.



What if ecclesial life could reflect the peace of Christ to the world? What if you and I answered the call of Pope Leo -- the call of Jesus Christ -- and helped to show the way?







- Michael R. Heinlein is author of "Glorifying Christ: The Life of Cardinal Francis E. George, O.M.I." and a promised member of the Association of Pauline Cooperators.