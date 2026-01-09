Preparation and presentation

Once all have been seated following the Universal Prayer, the Preparation of the Altar and the Presentation of Gifts begin. It's more familiar to us on Sunday as the time for the collection.



At this point, the altar has at least two wax candles, usually one on each side. It is preferable for the candles to be standing on either side of the altar and not obstructing the participation -- in this case, visual -- of the assembly. If there is a crucifix in the sanctuary, permanent or processional, then there is not to be an additional crucifix on the altar. This would include any personal preference of a celebrant or other member of the assembly as the rationale for this addition.



The altar, or better the mensa, that is the "tabletop," is to be covered by at least one altar cloth, which must always be white.



There is nothing else on the altar at this point -- chalices with or without veils and burses, missals and their stands, other participation aids, etc. All these are on the credence table to be brought for the preparation of the altar.



The General Instruction of the Roman Missal provides the directions for this part of the Mass at #73-76.



A linen corporal is brought to the altar. It is of sufficient size that all the vessels with hosts and chalices with wine may be placed on it in such a way that the possibility of accidental spilling of hosts or wine is avoided. Next, the Roman Missal, and a stand if needed, is brought and placed at an angle at the left of the corporal.



The practice of corporals placed on the altar before Mass begins or of their being left on the altar for days or weeks at a time is not foreseen in the Roman Missal. This is something new, but not approved, since the renovation of the liturgy. Again, efficiency and any time-saving offered as explanations are minimal.



Next, the gifts of the faithful, bread and wine, are brought to the sanctuary, and they are placed on the altar. The other gifts, usually the collection, may also be brought; however, these are NOT placed on the altar.



Regarding gifts in the procession, a simple guide about what is to be presented is: "Only what will be consumed (bread and wine to be consecrated) or given to the poor or for the needs of the church (the collection) may be presented."



Sufficient bread and wine for this assembly at this Mass should be presented for consecration and distribution. This will lessen the need for any use of the hosts reserved for the sick in the tabernacle.



Communion under both kinds is preferred at all Masses. Where this is commendably the liturgical practice, then sufficient chalices and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion for the chalices should be planned.



The gifts of bread and wine are then presented to the priest, and he blesses God for the gifts. The bread and wine are to be presented, and God is blessed for each of them -- separately. The regrettable practice in some places of combining both prayers and actions into one for some imagined expediency, efficiency, or time saving is not an "option" in the Roman Missal.



At this point, the gifts may be incensed, and the Missal provides specific directions for this as well. However, the order is the incensing of the gifts, then the altar (usually going around it while incensing), and then the crucifix, then the principal celebrant, then the other ministers, and then the rest of the assembly. For this, we all stand and bow to the minister. During this time, the principal celebrant should NOT wash his hands. Instead, he should wait for the incensation of the ministers and people to be completed and then move to the washing of his hands.



The washing of his hands is a private preparation of the principal celebrant, and the prescribed prayer is to be said in a very low voice; actually, the best way to describe it is as a whisper. And it is NOT a prayer to be made "plural." It is evident from the words in the Missal that this prayer is a reminder to the priest of his need for purification. It is not an additional penitential act made by the celebrant in the name of the whole assembly.



At this point in the Mass, we present our gifts: those from our pockets and those of bread and wine. During the Eucharistic Prayer, these will be changed into the Body and Blood of Christ -- the bread and wine -- and yes, all of us. St. Augustine reminds us, "to become what you receive."



This part of the Mass should be neither rushed nor prolonged, but should give us time to be prepared for the Eucharist. This is emphasized in the Prayer over the Offerings, which completes this part of the Mass.