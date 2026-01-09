Empty Room Overflowing with Christ

"Modern men and women listen more willingly to witnesses than to teachers, and if they listen to teachers, it is because they are witnesses." -- Saint Pope Paul VI, Evangelii Nuntiandi 41



When Daria Braithwaite joined our team as Mission Education Coordinator, focusing on our Missionary Childhood Association's responsibility to bring mission awareness to Catholic school and parish students, she was eager to embrace the philosophy of the above statement. Her opportunity came in July 2025, when she spent a month in East Africa. I've asked Daria to share her experiences with you. Her testimony will inspire you!



Six months ago, I made my first mission trip to Malawi to better share the needs of children in the missions and my Christ-like encounters with them. At this point, my only exposure to the missions was through Maureen's photos from her numerous trips. It was time to absorb it with my own eyes.



After landing in Lilongwe, the capital city, Father Peter, the national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies, drove us to our first stop, Dedza Primary School, which is supported by Missionary Childhood members. It was no ordinary day -- it was the last day of school!



A crowd of parents and students stood in front of the brick school building, cheering as a teacher read off the final grades. While weaving through the people, a teacher and her class invited me into their classroom. When I entered, I almost gasped out loud. The walls were bare except for some paper diagrams of the eye and ear. There were no rugs, desks, or chairs. The roof was tin sheets supported by a row of logs. I peered through metal crossbars where a window would be, letting in a nice breeze. It was then that I saw the bathrooms -- nothing more than a crumbling brick wall for privacy.



I turned around to see children scrambling to get a front-row seat on the floor, introduced myself, and asked them their favorite subjects: math and Chichewa (the local language). I felt my calm return as I realized this was what I do at home: speak to groups of children! Afterwards, I thanked the students for welcoming me and asked them to promise me one thing: to pray for Missionary Childhood members in Boston. After many tiny head nods, we exited the classroom. As a chorus, the students chanted "Da-ri-a! Da-ri-a!" and giggled at the unfamiliar name. I smiled, waved, and headed for our next stop with a full heart.



As the New Year begins, please prayerfully consider adding the missions to your list of intentions. Students at Dedza Primary School already pray for YOU!