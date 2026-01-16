Brick by Brick, Soul by Soul

Before visiting the missions, I read checks addressed to "The Society for the Propagation of the Faith" almost monotonously. I understood on a basic level how the funds were used: to purchase a bike for a catechist, to dig a drinking well, and so on. And then what? After visiting Saint Martin de Porres parish in Dedza, Malawi, I discovered the Society's depth and vital impact.



When we approached the construction site, it took me a moment to absorb its grandeur. The front two pillars, which were still blanketed in scaffolding, climbed to the sky. We passed through the arched front doors, which will one day welcome home many new and returning parishioners. On the front wall, the builders meticulously layered the bricks in a pattern that left an empty space in the shape of a cross. Tall windows along the side of the church let in a breeze and natural sunlight to illuminate the space. On the ceiling, metal cross bars secured the slanted tin sheets to offer protection from inclement weather. There were no pews yet, and the dimensions of the altar were yet to be determined. We continued into the sacristy -- nothing but three short brick walls and a dirt floor.



Suddenly, I heard voices coming from outside. I peered out the side door and saw a group of twenty men and women leaning against the wall, having their Friday morning Bible study. Beyond them were thousands of white bags of maize (corn), donated by the local faithful. Three young men were dumping the bags onto a tarp to throw out the moldy or damaged kernels. Afterwards, the parish priest would sell the maize to help feed and support his community.



As I walked around, I lifted my hand to the wall and traced the bricks. I flashed back to the donation counting table in the office, reading the names of our donors and their prayer intentions. "I am touching what their prayers and sacrifices are building," I thought. In this place, people will walk away transformed by the daily miracle on the altar.



At that moment, I realized that, led by the Holy Spirit, members of The Society for the Propagation of the Faith erect physical churches in the missions, but most importantly, they build the Body of Christ. Donation by donation. Brick by brick. Soul by soul.



