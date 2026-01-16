Liturgy of the Eucharist -- Before we continue

As we move from the preparation of the altar and the presentation of the gifts to the Eucharistic Prayers, some reminders are in order here.



A few months ago, the following quote appeared in one of these columns. It bears repeating because it seems that the Liturgy of the Eucharist may be the place where most of the temptations, "customs," or personal whims to "add, remove, or change anything in the liturgy on his own authority" occur at Mass.



Regarding our approach to the shape and form for the celebration of Mass, or any liturgy:



"1. Regulation of the sacred liturgy depends solely on the authority of the Church, that is, on the Apostolic See and, as laws may determine, on the bishop.



"2. In virtue of power conceded by the law, the regulation of the liturgy within certain defined limits belongs also to various kinds of competent territorial bodies of bishops legitimately established.



"3. Therefore, no other person, even if he be a priest, may add, remove, or change anything in the liturgy on his own authority." (Sacrosanctum Concilium #22)



So serious is this conciliar admonition, i.e. # 3, that it is repeated in the General Instruction of the Roman Missal # 24 and in the Code of Canon Law (cf. 846). It is worth noting that the Latin word used for priest is "sacerdos," which, while translated as "priest," loses something in that translation. The word encompasses both kinds of priests, i.e., bishops and priests (or presbyters).



"The priest must remember that he is the servant of the sacred Liturgy." This is sound advice for all members of the assembly. The Mass belongs to the whole Church, not just this assembly or this bishop or that priest or deacon or musician or parishioner.



The Roman Missal -- remember that's our prayer book for Mass -- provides not only the prescribed prayers but the actions, postures, and gestures of the assembly and of the various members of it.



The words are the words. There are a very few places where we read "in these or similar words" where the principal celebrant may "improvise." Since models are provided, they give a cue about the content and the length of the "similar words." In the coming weeks, when this appears, I'll certainly note it but also remind the reader of the content and the length of the "improvisation." It is better if the celebrant who is opting to improvise has this well prepared before Mass. It ought to be concise and related to the liturgical action.



The Eucharistic Prayers, and there are 10 in the Roman Missal -- Prayers I, II, III, IV; Eucharistic Prayer I is also the Roman Canon. These are included in the Order of Mass section of the Missal, while six others are appended to the Order of Mass. These are the Eucharistic Prayers for Various Needs and Occasions, and there are four of these, and the two Eucharistic Prayers for Reconciliation. There are also three Eucharistic Prayers for Masses with Children, but these are in a separate booklet apart from the Roman Missal.



Each of the prayers has a particular style or emphasizes aspects of the history of Salvation. Eucharistic Prayer IV is a wonderful prayer compilation of the sacred history from Creation through the Death and Resurrection of Christ to the expectation of his coming again in glory. Eucharistic Prayer II, which has its source in the middle of the third century, making it the oldest, is also the shortest and so the one favored by most celebrants.



Each of the prayers has some common sections: We always pray for the Church, naming the pope and the diocesan bishop; we always pray for the dead, either generally or in a Mass for the Dead by name; and we call on the saints for their intercession. These occur in each Eucharistic Prayer in different parts of the prayer, sometimes before the words of institution and sometimes after.



Each prayer is introduced by a preface. The preface tells us what the day is about and how this day fits in with the rest of the days. Eucharistic Prayer IV has an "invariable preface," meaning that this prayer must always use its own preface. Because of its length, we rarely hear this prayer prayed. This may also be because it could only be used on the Sundays of Ordinary Time. Remember, we're talking about Sunday Mass here; so, it could be used at other times, but those are limited because of that invariable preface.



There are about 100 prefaces in the Roman Missal. Check here for the 50 most used ones: www.liturgies.net/Liturgies/Catholic/roman_missal/prefaces.htm



The preface is either spoken or, if he is able, sung by the principal celebrant alone, while the assembly responds to the preface with the first of the three Eucharistic acclamations, the Holy, Holy, Holy. This is preferably sung even if the preface is recited.