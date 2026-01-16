Order of Malta seeks greater U.N. role as hospital in Bethlehem faces constraints

(CNA) -- The Order of Malta's Holy Family Hospital in Bethlehem is facing severe operational constraints and its mobile clinics remain unable to reach Bedouin villages in the West Bank due to movement restrictions and violence, the order's grand master told diplomats Jan. 10.



Fra' John Dunlap said in his annual address to the diplomatic corps that the 900-year-old Catholic order is committed to help reconstruction efforts in Gaza City led by Egypt, the Palestinian Authority, and other partners.



The ties to the Middle East are central to the order's mission, particularly in Lebanon and the Holy Land, Dunlap told the diplomatic corps accredited to the order at the Magistral Villa on Rome's Aventine Hill.



He expressed concern about restrictions on movement, violence, and persistent shortages of essential services in the West Bank, citing the operational challenges facing Holy Family Hospital and the inability of mobile clinics to reach Bedouin communities.



Latin America remains a region of paramount importance, Dunlap said, announcing a regional conference of the Order of Malta for the Americas in Buenos Aires in autumn 2026 to streamline regional humanitarian initiatives.



Africa continues to receive substantial investment through specialized programs of Ordre de Malte France and Malteser International, with newly established relations with Gambia and Burundi yielding rapid progress, he said.



Ukraine constituted a major focus, with Dunlap calling for hostilities to cease and full protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. The order expressed readiness to support dialogue initiatives "in full respect of its principles of neutrality and impartiality."



The order aspires to attain "enhanced status" within the United Nations that more accurately reflects the nature and breadth of its worldwide activities, Dunlap concluded.



The order currently holds permanent observer status at the U.N. and maintains diplomatic relations with 115 countries.



Ambassador Antoine Zanga of Cameroon, dean of the diplomatic corps, praised the order's "humanitarian diplomacy" in his response speech and invited Dunlap to continue promoting "charity, solidarity, peace, and defense of international humanitarian law in a world where the rules are fading."



Dunlap described 2025 as a year of exceptional intensity, marked by the jubilee, the death of Pope Francis, and the election of Pope Leo XIV, which "profoundly resonated across both the life of the universal Church and the broader international community."



"The order is truly the institution of the Gospel, which it follows as Jesus taught it through his apostles," Bolivian Ambassador Teresa Susana Subieta Serrano shared with CNA after the speech of the grand master. She noted that the grand master mentioned Latin America as a region of paramount importance for the order.



"We recognize many good things that the order is doing. I am also the special envoy of my country to Africa, so I appreciate the particular mention of this continent. My intention is to do projects in Africa together with the order," Slovenian Ambassador Franc But told CNA.