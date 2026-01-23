God Speaks. How Do You Answer?

Each one of us is called to become a saint. How we get there is our vocation. For some, it is marriage or single consecrated life. For many young men, it means the priesthood.



While in Malawi, I met with 25-year-old Benson Chimwala, a seminarian at Saint Anthony Major Seminary. Benson first felt Christ's nudge to the priesthood through his childhood priest, Father Emmanuel, who always prayed for the sick and brought peace to conflict using the hope of Christ's promises in the Gospel.



When Benson shared his interest in joining the priesthood, his peers judged him for choosing a countercultural path. Shame on him for not choosing marriage! No children? How would he support himself? Surely, he knew that priests in the missions do not receive salaries! Their persuasions echoed in Benson's head until he assured himself that "other people cannot fulfill what I want -- only God's voice to me [can]. This is my mission."



He got accepted to the seminary and took courses that challenged him to guide society on controversial issues, such as abortion and euthanasia. Fearlessly using the Gospel as a compass, he'll plant Christ in issues most desperate for truth.



Benson also earns pastoral experience by shadowing priests who serve at outstations. When the priest arrives for his yearly visit to celebrate Mass, Benson observes how Father meets their sacramental needs. Does he stay longer to hear confessions? Meet those preparing for baptism and communion? How does he maintain relationships when visits are infrequent?



In addition to training for his spiritual duties, Benson kneels in the dirt to teach communities how to be self-sufficient in their own gardens. As a parish priest, this will be a responsibility, too.



Thanks to the generous donors to The Society of Saint Peter Apostle, seminarians, like Benson, receive annual scholarships to afford tuition, textbooks, vestments, but, most importantly, the confidence to pursue the desires God has placed in their hearts. By doing so, the Society of Saint Peter Apostle transforms entire communities when people like Benson have the resources they need to respond "Yes!" to a beautiful call.



What does The Society of Saint Peter Apostle have to do with me, especially if I am a lay person? If you are answering the call to holiness? Everything! Each of us is called to help grow the mission Church, especially when it comes to educating its own clergy. Help more men and women in the missions respond to their unique path to sainthood by praying for and giving to the Society of Saint Peter Apostle today at propfaithboston.org!