The gift of the Psalms

Have you ever felt joy or sorrow, confusion or elation, regret or hope, terror or trust? Are you selfish and giving, a sinner and a saint, foolish and wise? If you have been or felt any or all of these, the Psalms are for you -- for they express all these -- every emotion and aspect that is part of the human experience.



The Psalms are such an important part of our life and worship. We use them in private prayer, we sing or recite them in the Liturgy of the Hours, as responsorials, they help us at Mass and other liturgies to deepen our response to and meditation upon the proclamation of God's Word.



They are a true gift of God to His people. They are first and foremost prayers -- prayers that speak to us in a beautiful combination of poetry and song. These are two privileged ways that give voice to all the complex contents of the human heart.



As they appear in the Old Testament Book of Psalms, this varied body consists of many kinds of Psalms, such as Psalms of Royal Enthronement, Psalms of Praise of God, Psalms of Lament, and Psalms of Thanksgiving. In these and many other ways, they express the experience of the people of God. Even as they speak across centuries, we recognize in them all the glory and struggle of what it means to be human. And they speak to us of the mystery of God -- a God Who would draw us into communion of life. Some of the Psalms are deeply personal, while others are prayed in a shared voice.



The whole collection of them serves as a kind of "school of prayer," teaching us to speak with God from the heart -- to be honest about ourselves and our surroundings. They teach us the language and attitudes of true prayer. They draw upon the memory of God's people and help us to make sense of ourselves, our history, and our moment. While the Psalms are a book of the Old Testament, the Biblical Scholar N.T. Wright called the New Testament "psalm-soaked," reminding us that these were and are the prayers that gave voice to Jesus and Mary, Peter and Paul, Lazarus and the Magdalene.



We often speak of praying with Scripture, but in this case, the Scripture itself is prayer. If we want to go deeper into the Psalms, the best way to do so is in praying them. So how should we pray them? Allow me to offer some thoughts: Memorize some of them -- I know we do not do much memorizing these days, but it is a great grace to have some of your favorite Psalms right there at the tip of your tongue -- it will help you in moments when you cannot know what or how to pray. You will help others in bringing their beauty and wisdom to that sickbed or graveside or moment of triumph. Remember that they are meant to be sung. Look for songs that bring the Psalms alive for you. If you are more ambitious, learn to chant. At the very least, when praying the Psalms, do so aloud so that you hear the words even as you speak them.



The ancient tradition of the Church is to pray the Psalter in the Liturgy of the Hours. Religious and clergy are bound to this cyclical recitation of the entire body of Psalms. If that is too great a commitment, consider a commitment to morning prayer and evening prayer. There are any number of publications and digital tools to help you in this. Carry a small book of the Psalms with you. And maybe in some of those moments of idleness when you are tempted to look at your smartphone, look instead to the saving balm that is the Word of God. Open that little book and allow it to teach you to speak to the Living God -- and listen to the Lord's whispers to your heart.



The Psalms are a gift -- given to us by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and the goodness of Our Heavenly Father. Receive them with gratitude, sing them with gusto, let them console and provoke you, heal you and teach you, shape you into the Child of God that the Lord created you to be.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston