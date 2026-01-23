Choosing respect in complex times

Last fall, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced its intention to honor Sen. Richard Durbin for his work on immigration. The senator's approach was clearly in line with the principles of Catholic Social Teaching on immigration:



-- First principle: People have the right to migrate to sustain their lives and the lives of their families.



-- Second principle: A country has the right to regulate its borders and to control immigration.



-- Third principle: A country must regulate its borders with justice and mercy.



Sen. Durbin's advocacy of this Catholic Social Teaching was not at issue. What was at issue was Sen. Durbin's support of abortion rights. The senator ultimately declined the award from the archdiocese. So why, months later, is this topic relevant? It is still relevant because of Pope Leo's thoughtful response on the complexity of these social teachings.



Regarding the issue of immigration and abortion, Pope Leo said, "So they are very complex issues and I don't know if anyone has all the truth on them, but I would ask first and foremost that they would have respect for one another and that we search together both as human beings and in that case as American citizens and citizens of the state of Illinois, as well as Catholics, to say that we need to be close to all of these ethical issues. And to find the way forward as a Church. The Church teaching on each one of those issues is very clear."



There are two key points in the pope's comments.



First, he acknowledges complexity. The world is complicated; it would be very easy to surrender the gift of reason and believe the world is binary. God gave us intellect; he gave us free will, and the result is that we are not robots. We are obligated to think. We are people made in the image and likeness of a loving God, each with our faults, failings, and opinions. Life is complicated, even when, as Pope Leo pointed out, "Church teaching on each one of those issues is very clear."



The second point is that we should "have respect for one another and that we search together as human beings." He narrows it further, in this case, to having respect for one another as "American citizens and citizens of the state of Illinois, as well as Catholics." Even without the further commonality of being Americans, Catholics or, in this case, citizens of Illinois, the commonality of the human experience means we should respect the dignity of all life: the unborn, immigrants, Republicans, Democrats, the elderly, young people, gay people, straight people, rich and poor. This includes treating those with whom we disagree with the dignity and respect that recognizes they, like us, are children of God.



Over the last few months, the United States has witnessed the debate on immigration devolve into a dehumanization of people. As Catholic Social Teaching clearly states, "A country has the right to regulate its borders and to control immigration." However, it also must be coupled with the third principle that "A country must regulate its borders with justice and mercy."



During these trying days, we can look to the lessons taught in Catholic schools as we consider our approach to complex issues. Catholic schools remind students of Church teachings, encourage them to use their intellect to discern fact from opinion and rhetoric, and to remember that all life should be respected. While the issues are complicated, treating our brothers and sisters with dignity and respect is pretty simple.







- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.