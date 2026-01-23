Through the years with four Spartans

Read Special Section

With graduation in sight, four seniors -- Tyler Desmond, Ella Keaney, Michael Mattera and Natalie Vasquez -- who have been St. Mary's students for seven years, reflected on their favorite memories and the biggest changes they have seen in the school and themselves.







What has been the biggest change in the school since you started in grade six?



Tyler: "The STEM building did not exist. Once it was opened, the STEM curriculum becomes more hands-on. We now have an elementary school."



Ella: "St. Mary's has changed in so many ways since I was in sixth grade. The most noticeable change was the addition of an entirely new building during my sixth-seventh grade years. After COVID, it felt like everyone appreciated being together more and students were more connected because we had all gone through such a strange experience."



Michael: "The biggest change since grade six has been all the new classmates and new buildings. When we entered high school, our class size tripled, and introduced me to new friends from all over the North Shore."



Natalie: "St. Mary's back in 2019 was a lot different than it is now, from the way the campus looked to how our daily schedule worked. Looking back, it's amazing to see how much has changed, not just in the school itself, but in all of us who grew up here."







What are your favorite memories of your years at St. Mary's?



Tyler: "My favorite memories are: the Topsfield Fair field trip in 2019, winning the Super Bowl at Gillette with the football team in 2022, Red Sox field trip in 2025, and the Poland trip in 2025, where I learned so much about Jewish and Polish culture, Catholicism, and the Holocaust."



Ella: "Some of my favorite memories are the moments when I really connected with my classmates. Whether it was laughing during group projects, talking in the hallways, or getting closer to people during school events, those everyday interactions made my time at St. Mary's special. Those little moments of bonding are honestly what I'm going to remember the most."



Michael: "Some of my favorite memories happened in the classroom. Ms. McCarthy's history class was always interesting; she taught us ways to study that helped me retain information and not just memorize it. Miss Drector introduced me to books in her English classes that got me interested in reading. In eighth-grade science, Mrs. Georges got me to enjoy science because her sense of humor really made learning fun. Mr. Woumn used humor and provided us with a space to have fun while learning in history class."



Natalie: "Some of my favorite memories will always be the State Championship games, cheering at Gillette, and going to the Garden on St. Patrick's Day for girls' hockey. Being in those huge stadiums makes you realize how special our school really is. We get opportunities that not every school has, and I think sometimes we don't realize how lucky we are. Game days bring out the best in everyone. You see the true family spirit, the support, the pride, and the love we all have for each other."







How have you changed since entering St. Mary's as a sixth grader?



Tyler: "I grew the most socially. In sixth grade, I was afraid to talk to people and did not have any close friends at St. Mary's. Over the years, I have become more sociable and started talking to more people. In high school, I felt comfortable enough to run for class president. St. Mary's is a place where I eventually grew comfortable enough to leave my social comfort zone and meet so many different people."



Ella: "The biggest change I see in myself is how much more confident and mature I've become. I've learned how to handle challenges better, manage stress, and speak up for myself. I've grown a lot academically and personally, and I feel like I understand myself more now than I ever did in middle school and can't wait to bring all the skills I've learned here to college and become a person that can contribute to the world in a positive way."



Michael: "I was an extremely shy kid when I entered St. Mary's and that quickly changed by being able to be myself and build friendships. I have become a more confident person, and I did many things I never thought I would do. I have participated in many activities and ran for class officer becoming vice president of my class during junior and senior years. I would have to say that is the biggest change I see in myself. My confidence has allowed me opportunities and the ability to be in a leadership position."



Natalie: "The biggest change I see in myself is who I've become. When I arrived in sixth grade, I was quiet, nervous, and scared to try new things. I thought school was just about going to class and going home. But St. Mary's showed me otherwise. This place taught me about community, faith, family, and stepping out of my comfort zone. I learned that challenges aren't roadblocks -- they're detours to something greater. Over the years, I found my voice, my confidence, and my place here."



I had the privilege of being Tyler, Ella, Michael, and Natalie's seventh-grade English teacher. It has been a pleasure to watch them blossom into confident and mature young men and women who are ready for the next chapter in their lives. They will carry their experiences from St. Mary's with them and I know they will be successful.



