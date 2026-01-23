After school clubs build leadership skills and confidence

Read Special Section

After hearing stories from students about the negative impact the mainstream news and social media was having on them, Shanecqua Christmas, the family engagement liaison at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy's Columbia Road campus, started an after-school program for grade five through eight boys and girls to build community and a space where they could talk and take part in activities that develop self-confidence as well as social, emotional, and life skills.



The group meets after school three days a week to offer guidance around helping students develop healthy habits and take ownership of their self-care, goal setting, and leadership development. Another focus is on community service projects for the Dorchester area. Students have hosted a winter drive to provide clothing and other necessities like hygiene supply bags to local families and shelters. These activities help the students see how they as individuals can contribute to and build a community.



School staff have noticed that coming together in service to others has improved the way these children see themselves. Mrs. Christmas says, "Their self-esteem and self-awareness are growing as they develop leadership and analytical skills by working together to make their community stronger and resilient." A current effort looks to prepare the eighth-grade students for high school and beyond. "Many of our students have been at the Academy since pre-K and they are understandably nervous about moving on. Our recent conversations are designed to build self confidence and awareness about the wonderful opportunities that lay ahead."



Similarly, at the Academy's Lower Mills campus, an after-school group for boys in grades five through eight grew organically from the relationships and trust built on the basketball court between players and their coaches/teachers, men of color who are trusted and deeply respected by the students. Developed as a club earlier this year, the Young Gentlemen's Society is led by SJPIICA alumnus Michael Gabelus, an eighth-grade homeroom teacher, and Sidney Camille, the family engagement liaison at Lower Mills.



The Young Gentlemen's Society incorporates mentorship, guest speakers, goal-setting, and experiential learning opportunities. Activities are designed to support the students' growth and awareness in the areas of social-emotional learning, teamwork, and personal values. Together, the group drafted the following statement: "I am a gentleman. I respect myself, my elders, and all in my community. (I have) purpose and kindness, walk with purpose, and strive to lead with integrity. I am made in the image of God, and I carry myself with pride, discipline, and faith."



Sessions are designed to engage the young men in action, thought, and conversation. For example, one week the group might talk about the steps to take to prepare for a job interview; the next week, they could discuss the differences in "dressing the part" and how to show up respectfully in spaces such as church, school, the mall, or a friend's house.



Mr. Gabelus says, "I think this club is important to students because it gives them a place to ask questions about what awaits them in life, and also to learn the skills they need to become leaders of tomorrow." Eighth-grade student Meelhan notes, "What it means to me is that young boys are learning how to become more mature and learning lessons on how to become a man so that when we're older we know how to act the right way. We were also able to learn about how to greet others/elders, treat women with respect, and even to tie knots in our new neckties."



At both campuses, these character-building, after-school clubs promote faith, purpose, and community. Faith and leadership formation is not just an initiative; it is part of SJPIICA's mission and culture. The Academy believes that mentorship and role models are important in helping our middle school students to develop their self-esteem, self-worth, and a positive identity. The after-school clubs are supported by fees and generous donations to the Academy.



MARY TIERNAN (ADVANCEMENT@SJP2CA.ORG) IS CHIEF ADVANCEMENT OFFICER AT ST. JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC ACADEMY, LOCATED IN DORCHESTER. SJPIICA PROVIDES A RIGOROUS CATHOLIC EDUCATION TO A STUDENT POPULATION OF 1,100 (AGE 15 MONTHS THROUGH GRADE EIGHT) ACROSS THREE CAMPUSES: COLUMBIA ROAD, LOWER MILLS, AND NEPONSET. LEARN MORE AT SJP2CA.ORG.