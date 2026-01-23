Christine Bowers, a quarter century Catholic educator

Read Special Section

St. John the Evangelist School in Canton is a school built on tradition and family. Mrs. Christine Bowers has quietly, yet strongly, helped uphold these values through her 25 years of teaching for the Archdiocese of Boston. In her time at St. John the Evangelist School in Canton, Christine has served as a leader to the students and faculty in the middle school. She is the perfect example of following one's vocation and lives that example with a smile. Christine Bowers is a shining example of a teacher who provides unity to students while displaying her faith through her actions.



While Christine has never been a full-time teacher at public schools, she began her teaching career as a long-term substitute in Bridgewater and taught in schools in Norfolk and Franklin, from 1991 to 1994. Her first time teaching in a Catholic school was at St. Peter in Dorchester during the 1994-95 school year. She then moved to Sacred Heart in Roslindale from 1995 to 1997 and took a short break afterwards to take care of her children.



Upon returning to teaching, Christine found herself only applying to schools within the Archdiocese of Boston. She had loved her time at Sacred Heart, and she only left to take care of her children at home. Once she was hired to teach middle school science at St. John in Canton, Christine never left. She has been at the school for 22 years. Her main, and perhaps only reason, for staying at St. John's all these years has been the strong community of Catholic schools.



Christine is currently the sixth-grade homeroom teacher, but she has served as the homeroom teacher for grades six through eight at St. John's. She has experienced the variety of changes that encompass the middle school experience. Many in the St. John's community dub her "The Mom of Middle School." As the sixth-grade homeroom teacher, Christine helps prepare the sixth graders for middle school. She helps them gain study skills and teaches responsibility, not just for their classwork but also for their actions. Christine teaches students not just science, but also respect. Respect for others, the classroom, and then ultimately, the world.



In 2015, Christine was unsure whether her oldest child would graduate from high school. It had been a stressful school year, balancing the roles of teacher and parent. When she found out that her oldest was going to graduate, despite all the struggles of the year, she told her eighth-grade science class. She remembers them all cheering for her, and in an emotional moment, she saw the love that the community of SJS holds for every person inside of it. One of those eighth-grade students, Ms. Beth Keough, now has the pleasure of being Christine's colleague at St. John's. Christine has become a guiding figure for her and continued her role of "Mom of Middle School" long after Beth had graduated from being her student.



The theme of Catholic Schools Week from 2023 to 2026 has been "Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community." Christine speaks highly of St. John's community, not just in the students but also in the families of said students. She is humbled often by the kindness and ongoing support from SJS families. Christine mentioned the Butler family as an example of one of the families she has been deeply impacted by. She has taught four of their five children who have attended St. John's, and she has experienced their support and faith in such a way that it inspires her to do good in her daily life. Matt, their oldest, graduated from St. John's in 2016 and now works for the Boston Red Sox. Anyone who knows Christine knows that she is a Red Sox superfan. In 2025, Matt had the Red Sox deliver a package to Christine full of Red Sox merchandise. Even nine years after graduating, Matt thought of her. That is the lasting impact that Christine has on her students.



The best summary of her time teaching in Catholic schools comes straight from Christine. To quote Christine directly, "The St. John School community is one of tremendous kindness and support. I feel blessed to work with so many amazing teachers who have inspired and supported me. They also help to keep me sane. The students come to school wanting to learn and to spread kindness to others. Watching the students grow in faith, in knowledge, and in love over three years is a gift."







BETH KEOUGH IS THE MARKETING SPECIALIST, PERFORMING ARTS TEACHER, AND VISUAL ARTS TEACHER (BETH.KEOUGH@SJSCANTON.ORG) AT ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST SCHOOL IN CANTON, A SCHOOL SERVING 260 PRESCHOOL THROUGH EIGHTH-GRADE STUDENTS.