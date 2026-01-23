Uniting faith, service, and community

Read Special Section

Students from Cardinal Spellman High School returned from the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) with hearts renewed and spirits strengthened, carrying home a deeper sense of faith, purpose, and connection. The national gathering brought together more than fifteen thousand young Catholics from across the country, offering Spellman students a powerful opportunity to grow spiritually while celebrating the shared call to live out the Gospel.



Throughout the weekend, students participated in a wide range of prayer experiences, worship services, keynote presentations, and small-group reflections. These moments encouraged them to reflect on their personal relationship with God and to recognize how faith guides their daily lives. Whether through Eucharistic Adoration, communal prayer, service work, or conversations with peers, students encountered Christ in meaningful and memorable ways.



CSHS student Keira MacNevin reflected on the experience, saying that she was stretched spiritually and never felt so grounded in her faith. Another student shared that it was special having no distractions, just making time for Jesus. These reflections capture the spirit of NCYC and the heart of a Spellman student. This pilgrimage offered our students a sacred space beyond our campus to join other teens from across the country to encounter God, build community, and return home inspired to live their faith with confidence and joy.



Faculty chaperones noted that the Holy Spirit was clearly at work throughout the conference, working through each of them to provide unique, meaningful, and powerful encounters with Christ. Students formed lasting connections with teens from different backgrounds and regions, united by a shared commitment to faith and discipleship. This experience exemplified Cardinal Spellman's pursuit of excellence, not only academically but spiritually, encouraging students to grow into thoughtful, compassionate, and faith-filled leaders.



Back on campus, the Spellman community continued to live out its mission through a special Thanksgiving blessing and service initiative. Following a school-wide Mass, students gathered to donate Thanksgiving baskets to My Brother's Keeper, continuing a long-standing tradition of caring for local families in need. The baskets represented more than donations; they were tangible expressions of love, generosity, and solidarity.



After the Mass and blessing, students on campus gathered to connect virtually with their classmates who had traveled to Indianapolis for NCYC by joining a live digital encounter with Pope Leo XIV, who shared a message of encouragement, gratitude, and unity. Though experienced digitally, the moment carried deep significance, reminding students that the Church extends far beyond their campus and community. The opportunity to hear directly from the Holy Father reinforced the universal nature of the Catholic faith and the shared mission of believers worldwide. In a powerful connection across miles, all Spellman students united in a single moment of prayer and reflection. For students both on campus and at NCYC, the experience emphasized their call to live out faith with courage, excellence, and service in the world around them.



Together, these moments from faith and service lived on campus and in our immediate community, to local outreach, national experiences like NCYC and the Appalachian Service Project, and international service opportunities beautifully embody what we celebrate during Catholic Schools Week. At Cardinal Spellman High School, faith is not confined to a single theology classroom or chapel alone; it is lived daily in all that we do throughout the school day through prayer, worship, service, and relationships. Rooted in the Gospel and guided by the mission of the Church, Spellman forms young people who lead with faith, pursue excellence, and respond to the needs of others with compassion on campus, in our community, our church, and our world.







LAUREN SULLIVAN IS THE COMMUNICATIONS ASSOCIATE (LSULLIVAN@SPELLMAN.COM) AT CARDINAL SPELLMAN HIGH SCHOOL IN BROCKTON, MA, A COEDUCATIONAL, COLLEGE PREPARATORY SCHOOL FOUNDED BY THE SISTERS OF ST. JOSEPH. SERVING STUDENTS FROM 50 TOWNS ON THE SOUTH SHORE, SPELLMAN IS DEDICATED TO PROVIDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS TO MAXIMIZE THEIR POTENTIAL WITHIN A CATHOLIC ENVIRONMENT.