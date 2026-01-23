Community generosity expands learning through technology

Read Special Section

This past Giving Tuesday, the St. Joseph School community came together in an extraordinary way, raising $15,000 in support of student technology. Thanks to this collective generosity, the school was able to purchase a new Chromebook charging cart filled with devices, significantly expanding student access to technology and enhancing learning opportunities across grade levels.



The impact of this gift has been both immediate and meaningful. With increased availability of Chromebooks, teachers can integrate technology more intentionally into classroom instruction, reinforcing concepts taught by educators while supporting students at their individual levels. Most notably, this expansion has allowed kindergarten students to be introduced to Chromebooks in a thoughtful and developmentally appropriate way -- an opportunity that had previously been limited to a few occasions each year during standardized testing.



In kindergarten classrooms, students are now learning foundational technology skills alongside important lessons in responsibility and stewardship. They practice how to properly open and close a laptop, identify which buttons to use and which to avoid, and safely remove and return devices to the charging cart. These early experiences emphasize care for shared resources while building confidence and familiarity with technology in a guided environment. Students are learning not only how to use these tools, but how to be good stewards of them.



As students progress into first grade, technology is used to deepen understanding and reinforce foundational academic skills. Through Reflex Math, students build number fluency and mastery of fact families. The program reinforces the same math concepts taught by teachers and found in textbooks, while presenting them in varied formats that challenge students to think flexibly and apply their learning in new ways.



Across all grade levels, technology provides valuable opportunities for repetition, reinforcement, and individualized instruction. Student MAP assessment data is used to create personalized learning profiles that integrate with IXL, allowing teachers to tailor practice to each student's specific needs. This approach supports students who benefit from targeted reinforcement while also providing many learners with exposure to above-grade-level material, encouraging continued academic growth and confidence.



Innovation through technology extends beyond core academic subjects. In STREAM classes, hands-on learning is being further enriched through new tools and experiences. The school's STREAM teacher, Mrs. O'Connor, was recently awarded the Pitsco Educator STEM Grant, which supports inquiry-based STEM learning. Through this grant, St. Joseph School was able to purchase four new drones for Upper School students. These devices allow students to explore programming, flight mechanics, and video testing, while strengthening problem-solving skills, creativity, and collaboration.



Technology is also supporting early exposure to computer science. Third-grade students have begun learning introductory coding through the educational platform Kodable, developing logical thinking and sequencing skills in an engaging, age-appropriate way. These lessons build a foundation for future learning in technology and engineering.



In the Upper School, Chromebooks support deeper research, writing, and critical thinking. Sixth-grade students use their devices throughout the year for their Social Studies Country Report, a comprehensive project that includes researching geography, culture, and history using trusted resources such as Encyclopedia Britannica. Chromebooks allow students to organize research, draft essays, and refine their writing skills in preparation for future academic challenges.



Eighth-grade students are engaging with technology in especially thoughtful and reflective ways. In a recent assignment, students wrote original poems or songs inspired by an individual's personal characteristics. After completing their own creative work, students used an AI tool to generate a poem or song based on their brainstorming notes. Class discussions then focused on comparing the student-created work with the AI-generated versions, helping students identify both the strengths and limitations of artificial intelligence while reinforcing the importance of human creativity, discernment, and voice.



The success of this Giving Tuesday initiative reflects the strength of the St. Joseph School community and its shared commitment to student growth. Through generosity and stewardship, technology is being used not simply as a tool, but to enhance learning, foster curiosity, and prepare students to navigate the modern world with confidence and integrity -- rooted in faith and guided by purpose.







