Fostering faith, academic excellence, and a foundation for life

Read Special Section

St. Bridget School in Framingham continues to evolve as an educational facility that is rooted deep in Catholic faith. We believe in working with the whole child in terms of instilling a foundation of Catholic beliefs and values, well rounded academic achievement, a strong sense of community, in addition to overall social and social emotional development. We are guided under the educational premise of Catholic Faith, Scholarship, and Citizenship. SBS maximizes the potential of each of our students, ranging from preschool through eighth grade. We believe this approach allows all students to be well rounded and optimally prepared for continued academic advancement as well as readiness for high school and beyond.



We apply continued emphasis on enriching our school environment, recently enriching our technology initiatives, enhancing our school facility, including updating our classrooms, all while supporting a diverse student population. Additionally, we have added new faculty, fostering a more balanced academic platform that includes ascending educators and seasoned faculty and staff.



Advertisement

A commitment to an expanded sense of community has also been adopted within the current school year. Administratively, we have become part of a network of school-based community leaders that has allowed us to broaden our lens, resulting in expanded vision not only for our rising high schoolers but for our entire student body. St. Bridget School also continues to foster relationships with neighboring schools, resulting in integrated, community-driven opportunities for our students.



Above all, our faith-guided practice is integrated throughout the day, beginning each morning with school-wide prayer, daily readings from the Gospel, and ending the day with community prayer. Mass is attended weekly at our parish, including holy days of obligation. We feel it is significant to lead our student population by example and to apply these faith-guided initiatives with fidelity. It is our mission to cultivate well-rounded, young adults who are guided by core values that align with our Catholic faith. Respect, accountability, humility, and kindness are values that we look to instill in each student. We invite you to explore our educational commitment to fostering Faith, Scholarship, and Community as we will be hosting an Open House on Sunday, Jan. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration can be found on our website: www.sbsframingham.org/open-house.







JAMES KELLY (JKELLY@SBSFRAMINGHAM.ORG OR 508-875-0181) IS THE PRINCIPAL AT ST. BRIDGET SCHOOL IN FRAMINGHAM, MA, SERVING A DIVERSE POPULATION OF OVER 230 STUDENTS SPANNING FROM PRESCHOOL THROUGH GRADE EIGHT, FROM OVER 15 DISTRICTS.