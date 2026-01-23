St. Michael School celebrates its NEASC accreditation

Read Special Section

This year, as St. Michael School (SMS) in North Andover continues celebrating its 75th anniversary of providing an exceptional Catholic education, the community is also proud to mark another significant milestone: its accreditation visit with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).



Since 2005, St. Michael School has been accredited by NEASC, an organization widely respected for its commitment to educational excellence. In early November 2025, St. Michael School welcomed a dedicated team of six professional educators from across New England for their scheduled accreditation review. The visit was a meaningful opportunity to share the mission, strengths, and daily life of St. Michael School while receiving valuable feedback from trusted colleagues.



Throughout their time on campus, NEASC visitors engaged deeply with teachers, students, staff, and leadership. They observed classrooms, reviewed curriculum and programs, and experienced firsthand the faith-filled environment that sets St. Michael School apart. The team's commitment to promoting high-quality education for all students was both inspiring and affirming.



The St. Michael School community truly enjoyed the visit, one filled with collaboration, reflection, and mutual learning. They are grateful for the thoughtful insights shared by the visiting committee, whose work helps Catholic schools across the region continually grow and strengthen their practice. Their feedback affirmed what makes St. Michael School such a special place: rigorous academics, a safe and nurturing environment, and a vibrant Catholic identity rooted in mission and service.



The NEASC recognizes the essential role Catholic schools play in forming students academically, spiritually, and morally. St. Michael School is honored to continue meeting these high standards while remaining faithful to its mission of educating the whole child.



St. Michael School is a vibrant community with over 500 students in nursery through grade eight from across the Merrimack Valley. Families choose St. Michael School for its unique combination of rigorous academics, a safe and caring environment, and a strong foundation in Catholic values.



St. Michael School curriculum includes language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, religion, music, physical education, art, library, and Spanish. All students have an integrated STEM curriculum organized by a nationally certified STEM director. Students participate in a wide variety of extracurricular programs, including artistic, athletic, technology, and academic activities. St. Michael School also offers a flexible and affordable Extended Day program for families that need additional care from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



As St. Michael School marks this anniversary, they are filled with gratitude for all who have made St. Michael School a place where faith and learning thrive together. Looking ahead, they remain committed to preparing students to become lifelong learners, compassionate leaders, and faithful servants of Christ.



St. Michael School wants to invite you to celebrate with them! All prospective families are invited to their next Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. RSVP online at www.St.Michael.com/Tour or by calling the main office at 978-686-1862. Staff are also available for private tours and to answer questions about the enrollment process.



As St. Michael School reflects on both its 75-year legacy and the successful accreditation visit, the community looks ahead with confidence and gratitude; committed to ensuring that the next generation of students continues to learn, grow, and thrive in an environment shaped by faith, excellence, and love of Christ.







JESSICA BONACHEA (JESSICABONACHEA@GMAIL.COM OR 978-686-1862) IS A GRAPHIC DESIGNER AND ST. MICHAEL SCHOOL ALUM, CLASS OF 1999. ST. MICHAEL SCHOOL IS A THRIVING SCHOOL COMMUNITY IN NORTH ANDOVER, MA, PROVIDING AN EXCEPTIONAL CATHOLIC EDUCATION TO OVER 500 STUDENTS FROM DIVERSE BACKGROUNDS IN NURSERY THROUGH GRADE EIGHT SINCE 1950.