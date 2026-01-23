Sparhawk Academy in Millis

Read Special Section

Sparhawk Academy is an independent Catholic day school for boys in grades three to 12 located on a 58-acre farm setting in a suburb of Boston. The school partners with parents, the primary educators of their children, to educate and form virtuous, cultured and competent men who lead their families and dignify their work with an entrepreneurial spirit. The Sparhawk experience prioritizes deep study of the classic works of western literature, hands-on craftsmanship skill-building, outdoor exploration, and daily physical activity during the most formative years of boys' development.







Celebrating boyhood



Just one week into the new school year, a newly enrolled Sparhawk parent had a profound realization. Standing by the student pickup area, the proud father said to me, "Just look around and you'll see magic here."



I share the sentiment. But it's not magic; it's real. Ample time spent outdoors, feeling the sun, exploring forts, mustering courage to catch frogs with bare hands, collecting freshly laid eggs from chickens, taking age-appropriate risks -- perhaps even getting knees scratched -- laughing heartily, and playing for sheer love of the game serve essential developmental purposes.



Boys are relational learners who thrive in applied learning environments that respect their physical and spiritual natures. Boys learn through action, exploration, and taking appropriate risks.







Educating for freedom



Advertisement

Sparhawk Academy's mission stems from the understanding that education must form the whole person. The school's founding principles, inspired by the teachings of St. Josemaria Escriva, recognize that education requires harmonious development of intellectual, moral, physical, and spiritual dimensions. When educational environments acknowledge this spiritual dimension, they create the space necessary for genuine human flourishing.



Sparhawk's educational philosophy intertwines profound respect for nature with a deepening understanding of God and human freedom. Freedom is a vital component of the overall education at Sparhawk Academy. It is not a license to do as one pleases, but the capacity to choose the good. Sparhawk strives to help a boy use his free will to make good choices and, in the process, develop into a young man of virtue.



Our students must be given the freedom to practice making good decisions under the guidance of their parents and faculty. Boys practice using this freedom tangibly through outdoor exploration, caring for animals, and engaging with the natural world. I've watched boys make these choices daily: a fourth grader deciding whether to help a struggling classmate with egg collection, an eighth grader choosing to stay after school to play chess with a younger schoolmate. These aren't hypothetical exercises -- they're real choices with real consequences.







The power of mentorship



Sparhawk's faculty understands that teaching is a vocation, an art, and an honor. Whether throwing a football back and forth on the upper paddock, snapping a crisp bounce pass on the basketball court, pointing skyward to locate a soaring hawk, or conversing with parents while walking along the scenic grounds, Sparhawk's educators strive to embody the integration of intellectual rigor and relational warmth.



Perhaps nowhere is Sparhawk's commitment to integral formation more evident than in its Mentoring program. Each student at Sparhawk is assigned to a mentor, who provides perspective and guidance tailored to each boy's particular needs, gifts, and struggles. This personalized attention ensures no student remains anonymous within the school community.



The Mentoring program operates on the understanding that cooperation between parents and mentors is what makes real success possible. This partnership acknowledges parents as primary educators while recognizing the unique role that skilled mentors play in drawing forth each boy's potential. Through consistent one-on-one meetings, mentors address not only academic progress but character development, goal-setting, and personal growth. Regular communication between mentors and families creates a unified formation that extends beyond school walls.







Parents as primary educators



Central to Sparhawk's vision is recognizing that authentic education requires genuine partnership between parents and teachers. As St. Josemaria Escriva insisted, "In a school, there are three important things: first, the parents; second, the teaching staff; and third, the students."



This ordering reflects the understanding that parents bear primary responsibility for their children's education while teachers serve as essential collaborators. The mission is to strengthen this crucial partnership through regular communication, shared activities, and mutual respect, creating environments where relationships develop into genuine friendships. Such relationships provide stability in boys' lives while ensuring that school and family influences work in harmony. Students are the beneficiaries when parents and teachers share the same vision and goals.







Forging men of character



Sparhawk's goal extends beyond college preparation to forming young men capable of embracing their unique mission as children of God. This mission begins immediately as boys learn to become respectful and loving sons, supportive brothers, sincere students, dedicated teammates, loyal friends, and honest community members.



The mission challenges boys to seize every opportunity to tackle new challenges and advance towards new frontiers. When inevitable mistakes occur, the response begins again with humility and good cheer. Boys learn that growth requires effort and sometimes failure, but setbacks need not define them or diminish their fundamental dignity as persons created in God's image. At Sparhawk, students are always journeying onward toward becoming the self-giving heroes our world desperately needs.







The transformation: Differences we're seeing



The integrated approach at Sparhawk produces visible changes in boys -- changes their parents often describe with a mixture of relief and joy. One mother recently told me about her son, who had struggled with anxiety at his previous school. "Within three months at Sparhawk," she said, "I watched him transform. He started coming home talking about the chickens, the fort he and his classmates were building, and his mentor's advice about handling conflict with his sibling." For the first time in years, he wasn't just surviving school -- he was coming alive. I see this pattern repeatedly.



Perhaps most striking is what happens when boys are freed from the constant pull of smartphones and digital distraction. Parents consistently report the same observation: "He seems more present. More himself."



Boys who couldn't sustain conversation begin engaging deeply. Boys who seemed constantly restless find a sense of focus. They rediscover their capacity for wonder, creativity, and genuine friendship. Their attention spans lengthen. Their confidence grows. They make eye contact. They laugh more freely.



The mentoring relationship makes a particular difference. Last year, a student was struggling with confidence and isolating from peers. His mentor invested time in frequent conversations. Patient listening. By spring, that same boy ran around our fields with a renewed sense of purpose and poise. His father remarked, "Sparhawk believed in him when he'd stopped believing in himself."



The Craftsmanship and Principled Entrepreneurship programs reveal hidden capabilities. Boys discover competence working with their hands or developing business concepts. One sixth grader became the go-to expert on crop cultivation. His academic confidence grew in tandem with his practical skills. Integration works.



God made man a creature and a co-creator in the world. Education must actualize human potential rather than merely transmitting information. Sparhawk's emphasis on craftsmanship honors the dignity of manual work completed with love and the beauty of work completed in community. Competencies that will serve families and neighbors throughout life are honed, complementing the intellectual formation and critical thinking skills developed in the classroom.



Alongside craftsmanship, Sparhawk's Principled Entrepreneurship program equips boys with essential life skills, principled ethics grounded in Catholic social teaching, and core business concepts they need to understand how value is created, communicated, and sustained. Throughout the program, boys are guided by the tenets of human dignity, solidarity, subsidiarity, and care for the common good.







Rise and be not afraid



Sparhawk Academy prepares boys for life's adventures by grounding them in reality and equipping them with competence, wisdom, and the durable armor of virtue.



In a culture that often struggles to understand masculinity and its proper development, Sparhawk Academy offers a compelling vision of what boys can become when their education addresses the whole person as a distinct child of God. Sparhawk refuses to compartmentalize human development. Instead, the school embraces boys in their full complexity -- intellectual, physical, moral, and spiritual. This integrated approach serves families and society by helping each boy achieve the fullness God intends for him. Sparhawk Academy will continue to grow from these deepest roots and founding principles.



I often think of that student who found his confidence through patient mentorship. I think of the quiet boy who discovered his beautiful voice in music class. I think of the father standing in the pickup area, marveling at what he sees. This is what integral formation looks like. Not magic. Just boys becoming fully alive, fully themselves, fully human.







MICHAEL SCHELL BECAME SPARHAWK ACADEMY'S SECOND HEADMASTER IN JULY 2023, BRINGING EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE IN EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP. HIS CAREER INCLUDES SERVING AS ASSOCIATE SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BOSTON'S CATHOLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE AND DIRECTOR OF ENROLLMENT MANAGEMENT. FROM 2010 TO 2018, SCHELL FOUNDED AND LED THE CANNONBALL FOUNDATION, A NONPROFIT PROVIDING LEADERSHIP PROGRAMS TO INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS, COLLEGES, AND COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS NATIONWIDE TO ELEVATE THE IMPORTANCE OF CHARACTER IN COLLEGE ATHLETIC RECRUITING. HIS WORK HAS BEEN FEATURED BY ESPN, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO, AND FORBES.