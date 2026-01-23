Read Special Section

Catholic Schools Week calls us to celebrate the mission that unites all Catholic schools: forming young people in faith, community, and purpose. At Archbishop Williams High School (AWHS), this year's Catholic Schools Week theme, "Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community," reflects not only who we are, but who we are becoming.







Rooted in faith, guided by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth



Since 1949, AWHS has been shaped by the vision of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, whose motto, "The love of Christ drives us on," continues to guide us. The Sisters entrusted our school with a powerful charism. A spiritual gift that shapes how we live, learn, and serve as a Catholic community. Their charism is rooted in humility, simplicity, and charity, values that reflect the love of Christ and guide every aspect of their ministry.



At Archbishop Williams, this charism continues to form our students today. Humility reminds us that leadership begins with listening, learning, and recognizing the dignity of others. Simplicity calls us to focus on what truly matters: faith, integrity, and the pursuit of truth. Charity challenges us to love as Christ loves, through service, compassion, and generosity of spirit.



These values are not simply historical ideals; they are lived daily at AWHS. You see humility when students collaborate respectfully in classrooms and welcome new members of our community. You witness simplicity in the quiet moments of prayer, reflection, and gratitude woven into our school day. And you see charity in the countless service projects, retreats, and outreach efforts led by students who understand that faith is most powerful when shared.







A community formed through leadership and service



Leadership is woven into every aspect of an Archbishop Williams education. Whether students are engaging in spirited classroom debate, leading a retreat, mentoring younger students, participating in athletics, or serving at shelters and food pantries, they learn that leadership is rooted in responsibility, compassion, and the common good.



This formation, grounded in faith and strengthened in community, is what we often describe as the "Williams Difference." It cannot be measured solely by academic success, although we remain proud of our 100 percent college acceptance rate for applicants. It is most clearly measured in the strength of character our graduates carry forward, and in the meaningful ways they shape the world around them.







Momentum today, hope for tomorrow



The AWHS community is experiencing remarkable momentum. Enrollment has grown steadily, with waiting lists for all grades. Academic and co-curricular programs have expanded. Athletics continue to reach new milestones. More than $22 million has been invested in vital campus enhancements that support learning, safety, and student experience.



These achievements reflect the dedication of our families, faculty, alumni, and benefactors, and a shared belief in the transformative power of Catholic education. Looking ahead, we are committed to building on this momentum. Our strategic vision calls us to continue strengthening our people, our programs, and our place through investments in:



-- Exceptional faculty and staff



-- Innovative academic and leadership opportunities



-- A modern, mission-driven campus that supports the needs of students today and tomorrow



We pursue this growth not for our own benefit, but because the world needs the kind of graduates who Catholic schools have always formed: young people who are morally grounded, socially aware, and ready to serve.







United in mission, moving forward together



To everyone who believes in and supports our mission, I extend my deepest gratitude. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers sustain our work and inspire our vision. As we look confidently toward our future, may we continue to lead with humility, serve with charity, and walk together in the simplicity of Christ's love, always united in faith and community.







DENNIS M. DUGGAN IS PRESIDENT OF ARCHBISHOP WILLIAMS HIGH SCHOOL, BRAINTREE.