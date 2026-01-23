Excellence in education and faith in every member, every day

Read Special Section

Catholic Schools Week provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the mission that guides our community and brings it to life each day. At St. Agatha School, our mission is more than just a statement; it is something we embody daily in every classroom and through every member of our school community.



As a Christian Catholic community, St. Agatha School is committed to delivering excellence in education within a safe, positive, and faith-filled environment. Our mission states: "Through worship and service, we see Jesus in every member of our community. We strive to help everyone in our school feel capable, connected, and valued. Because we come together in His Name, we believe that Christ is present among us at St. Agatha School. In His love, we work diligently to excel in education and to celebrate Christian values." This collective commitment shapes how we teach, learn, and serve.



A significant highlight of 2025 is the implementation of an enhanced, research-based early literacy curriculum for students in grades K2 through grade two. This initiative strengthens an already solid literacy program and reflects our faculty's commitment to continuous growth and best practices in education. Students are now benefiting from two highly respected, evidence-based programs: Heggerty Phonemic Awareness and UFLI Foundations from the University of Florida Literacy Institute. Each morning, Heggerty lessons are woven into circle time through engaging, 10-minute oral language activities that focus on rhyming, sound identification, blending, and segmenting words. These joyful routines build essential phonemic awareness and prepare students for reading throughout the day. Mrs. Alice Sciasci's classroom offers a wonderful example of how these brief lessons create strong foundations for reading readiness.



Meanwhile, UFLI Foundations provides systematic phonics instruction delivered in both whole-class and small-group settings, ensuring that every learner receives targeted support. The curriculum is already in full swing, with children actively spelling, reading, and identifying sounds and words with enthusiasm. Veteran teacher Mrs. Erin Leary shares, "It's wonderful to see their confidence and love of learning grow every day."



Both programs complement the Into Reading curriculum by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and enhance students' paths toward lifelong literacy success. Mrs. Barbara Smith, assistant principal and director of curriculum, notes, "This enhancement is a proactive effort by our faculty to deepen the effectiveness of early literacy instruction, which is a strength here at St. Agatha School."



Behind this initiative is a deeply committed team of educators. Mrs. Erin Leary, a kindergarten teacher and former first-grade educator, is leading teacher training for UFLI. Mrs. Jennifer Sullivan, who also serves as extended day director, brings decades of experience and natural leadership. Mrs. Kathy Bretagne, certified in early childhood and English language learning, emphasizes strong relationships and individual progress. Ms. Liz Douglass, with more than 30 years at St. Agatha School, brings passion and energy to first grade. Second-grade teachers Mrs. Donna Bartlett and Mrs. Alice Sciasci contribute collaboration, creativity, and a thoughtful balance of academics and social-emotional learning.



As we celebrate Catholic Schools Week, we give thanks for a community that truly embodies its mission. At St. Agatha School, we commit to following the example of Jesus each day, in every aspect, creating a school environment filled with the spirit of the Gospel. Students are encouraged to grow in mind, heart, and spirit. From preschool through grade eight, our small class sizes and dedicated teachers create an environment where each student is known, valued, and challenged to reach their full potential.



Ready for your child's next step?



Join us at our Open House on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Gather after the Family Mass at the school to meet teachers, visit classrooms, and take a tour.



For more information or to apply, please visit our website at www.stagatha.org.







KERRY PICCOLO IS THE DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT AND MARKETING AT ST. AGATHA SCHOOL, MILTON (KPICCOLO@STAGATHAPARISH.ORG; 617-696-3548 X208). ESTABLISHED IN 1941, ST. AGATHA SCHOOL IS A CHRISTIAN CATHOLIC COMMUNITY SERVING 400 STUDENTS FROM PRESCHOOL TO GRADE EIGHT FROM MILTON AND OVER 20 ADDITIONAL COMMUNITIES SURROUNDING BOSTON. THE SCHOOL IS ACCREDITED BY THE NEW ENGLAND ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES (NEASC).