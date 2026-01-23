'Women of Noble Purpose' speakers at Montrose, Medfield

Read Special Section

This academic year, Montrose School, an independent school in Medfield, for girls in grades six to 12 guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church, is welcoming three accomplished women to their campus as a part of their "Women of Noble Purpose" speaker series. These women are leaders and role models who have charted courageous paths to discover their unique purpose in the world. The goal of the program is to provide opportunities for the Montrose School and Medfield community to learn from these amazing, creative women and spark new ideas for the future careers and paths of young girls at a critical time in their education and development.



"Creativity is a habit of mind that describes people who are deeply curious, intrinsically motivated, and often have cultivated humility and courage. Most importantly, a creative woman is prepared for a world that is unpredictable," said Mrs. Katie Elrod, head of school at Montrose, who announced the program in 2025.



In November 2025, Montrose School was honored to welcome Dr. Nichole Mercier '94 as its first "Innovator-in-Residence" to coach students and faculty on the importance of innovation and creativity. Dr. Mercier currently serves as the assistant vice chancellor and managing director of the Washington University Office of Technology Management and Tech Transfer. In addition to her work at Washington University, Mercier founded Equalize Inc, which supports women scientists to take their innovations into STEM start-ups.



"At Equalize, we help women scientists visualize the bigger vision for their innovation and form partnerships or startups. We help them chart the path from an academic to a business setting," Mercier said.



Mercier's compass pointed her toward serving women inventors who hold so much potential to change the world for the better. Together with her team, she's grown 115 startups, all of which have demonstrated records of being acquired or successfully raising money in their venture capital fundraising campaigns.



While she was visiting Montrose, Mercier workshopped with seniors on their capstone projects, and middle schoolers on their decision-making processes when it comes to imagining their future careers. And she delivered a powerful testimony to the entire school, leaving students with three important messages.



"One -- the world needs female leaders. We lead with a human heart and see employees as holistic persons.



Two -- Don't be afraid to step into the gaps. That's where lives are changed, where we can help our fellow humans as servant leaders and use our creative mindsets to make things better.



Three -- We all have a noble purpose. There were so many moments in my life where God was gently guiding me in the right direction. To quote St. Frances de Sales ... 'Be who you are and be that well.'"



In February, Montrose will welcome Ester Brooks, a Catholic educator and mother, and wife to Harvard professor and bestselling author, Arthur Brooks. She will be working with students on the topics of faith, discernment, and family life. In April, Montrose will complete the series by welcoming Theresa Monteiro, an award-winning poet, whose work has been published in the American Journal of Poetry, River Heron Review, and whose first book of poetry was published by Fernwood Press in 2024. Both keynote addresses will be free and open to the public. Please visit montroseschool.org/news to learn more details about these exciting upcoming events!







MEGHAN KRENSELEWSKI IS THE DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AT MONTROSE SCHOOL, AN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL IN MEDFIELD, MA, FOR GIRLS IN GRADES SIX TO 12 GUIDED BY THE TEACHINGS OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH.