New president at Central Catholic High School

On Sept. 16, 1935, 50 hopeful young men entered the doors of Central Catholic High School at the Knights of Columbus building on Haverhill Street in Lawrence, to begin their educational journey. They were blazing a trail of Raider excellence as a Marist School that would still be going strong 90 years later.



What began as a vision of the Marist Brothers -- specifically Brother Florentius, FMS -- Central Catholic has blossomed into a renowned institution for private Catholic college preparatory education serving over 1,200 young adults "in the midst of Lawrence city." Students come from over 60 towns and cities -- from as close as Lawrence to as far as Maine and throughout New Hampshire.



Central Catholic's mission of making Jesus being known and loved, and the long-held tradition of deep faith, rigorous academics, stellar athletics, and impressive alumni outcomes remains the same. But the evolution of Central Catholic has been awe-inspiring -- from introducing co-education to incredible campus growth and skyrocketing enrollment.



As CCHS continues to evolve, Mrs. Jodi Linnehan Kriner took the helm on Nov. 1, 2025, as the eighth president of Central Catholic and she hit the ground running.



Mrs. Linnehan Kriner had a sweet beginning to her first day as president by welcoming students, families, faculty, and staff at morning drop off with student leaders and sharing candy treats with the CCHS community. Later in the week, the CCHS Leadership Team, under her direction, held a food drive for Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence, MA.



For nearly 30 years, Mrs. Linnehan Kriner has served Central Catholic in varied roles, including teacher, coach, department chair, assistant principal, and technology director.



"I am deeply honored to serve as the next president of Central Catholic High School," notes Mrs. Linnehan Kriner. "Central is more than a school; it is a community I know well and care about deeply."



Mrs. Linnehan Kriner also has deep roots in Lawrence and Central Catholic -- all of her children are CCHS Raiders -- they were each baptized on campus in the Carney Family Chapel, which is named in memory of her mother and uncles. She has dedicated her life to being a Marist educator and innovative leader.



"I have been formed by Marist charism, lived through Presence, Simplicity, Family Spirit, Love of Work, and In the Way of Mary. These values define us as a Marist community and inspire our work as educators, leaders, and human beings," said Mrs. Linnehan Kriner. "I look forward to always keeping our students and our faith at the center of our mission."



In addition to serving as a teacher, coach, and administrator, she has guided transformative efforts in academic excellence, technology infrastructure, and mission-centered innovation.



Her leadership has advanced the 1:1 iPad program and learning environment, built the Innovative Learning Academy for middle school students, and strengthened faculty and staff development.



"Now in my 30th year at Central, I continue to be shaped by the example of exceptionally dedicated faculty and staff and inspired by our students, who bring energy, faith, and purpose to our community every day. I have also witnessed the pride and support of families, alumni, and the greater Lawrence community, who share in and strengthen our mission," said Mrs. Linnehan Kriner. "As we look ahead, I am committed to leading with clarity, purpose, and humility, guided by our Marist tradition, strengthened by the relationships and values we share, and always with a future-focused vision for Central Catholic."



"We are excited to have Mrs. Linnehan Kriner as Central Catholic's next president and are confident in her vision, leadership, and commitment to advancing our mission, and strategic priorities," states Lynne Ann (Pilat '86SM) Chase, chair of the CCHS Board of Directors. "Her wealth of experience and dedication to excellence make her an exceptional choice to guide us into the future."



"In all the years I have served as the president of Central Catholic, Jodi Linnehan Kriner has been one of my most trusted confidantes," notes current president of CCHS Christopher F. Sullivan '81. "Her vision and foresight have been instrumental to where we are and continue to go as a school. I am ecstatic to welcome her as our next president, and I cannot wait to see where she takes our alma mater!"







