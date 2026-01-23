From foundations to futures: Academic excellence in Arlington

Read Special Section

Located in the heart of Arlington, the shared campus of St. Agnes School and Arlington Catholic High School is home to the only Archdiocese of Boston Parish School serving students from infants through grade 12. Educating children from eight weeks old through age 18, the campus welcomes families from 61 communities across Massachusetts. Together, St. Agnes School and Arlington Catholic foster a close-knit community dedicated to nurturing each student's academic, personal, and spiritual growth. Central to the school's mission is a commitment to providing meaningful opportunities that help students thrive during their years on campus and build a strong foundation for lifelong success beyond the classroom.



This commitment to academic excellence is exemplified by the outstanding achievements of students in the St. Agnes School and Arlington Catholic High School Latin program. The study of Latin offers broad academic and cognitive benefits, providing insight into history, literature, law, theology, and the sciences. Under the instruction of Dr. Daniel B. McGlathery, Latin students earned an impressive total of 25 perfect scores with gold medals, 28 gold medals, and six silver medals on the National Latin Exam. Based on the number of perfect scores achieved, St. Agnes School and Arlington Catholic High School ranked second in the world and first among all private and Roman Catholic schools in the exam's global rankings!



At the start of the 2025-2026 school year, Arlington Catholic High School launched a partnership with Middlesex Community College to offer dual enrollment courses. This program allows students to earn both high school and college credit simultaneously, giving them a valuable head start on their post-secondary education. By engaging in college-level coursework, students gain firsthand experience with academic rigor while building confidence for a successful transition beyond high school. Current dual enrollment offerings include Honors English II, Honors Anatomy and Physiology, and Honors Economics, with plans to expand the program. These offerings will double for the school year 2026-2027.



Further strengthening its commitment to academic advancement, Arlington Catholic High School has formed a new partnership with Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts. Introduced in 2025, the Emmanuel College Saints Catholic Connection Guarantee assures admission and merit-based scholarships for eligible Arlington Catholic students. Students who maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher, complete the application process, and visit the Emmanuel College campus qualify for this opportunity, creating a clear and accessible pathway to higher education in the heart of Boston.



Through initiatives such as dual enrollment, high level Latin courses, and guaranteed college partnerships, Arlington Catholic High School is providing students with the knowledge, confidence, and support they need to succeed in high school and beyond. These efforts reflect the school's mission to develop well-rounded students who are prepared to excel in college, lead with integrity, and serve their communities with purpose.



