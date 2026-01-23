Steadfastly educating the mind, heart, and hands

Read Special Section

To begin our school year, Father Thomas Macdonald, Holy Name's pastor, welcomed our faculty back by leading our opening faculty retreat. For the retreat's theme, Father Macdonald chose "An education of the mind, heart, and hands," which deeply resonated with our faculty and staff. It is an education they work tirelessly and intentionally to deliver each day. At Holy Name Parish School (HNPS), holistic education is a constant point of reflection and continuous enhancement.



With a rigorous curriculum and dedicated faculty, Holy Name has a demonstrated tradition of academic excellence that educates the mind. In the fall, HNPS's median student score was the 74th percentile in math and 72nd in reading on NWEA's (Northwest Evaluation Association) MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) test. The achievement is a testament to the academic development that HNPS teachers ensure in the classroom and an indicator that students are mastering the foundational academic skills needed for future success.



However, excellence is not only defined by our test scores. Classroom discussions are lively and activities are interactive and engaging. Pre-K students design and construct their own cities. Third graders dissect squid as part of their exploration of the ocean while fourth graders learn the characteristics of a great heart, both literally and figuratively. Teachers carefully and thoughtfully help students build knowledge while also identifying connections between the various disciplines. In true liberal arts tradition, students ask big questions, research answers, and debate their findings.



One of the highlights of our academic year is the annual Math Day when our fifth and sixth graders lead a day of mathematical games and activities to teach concepts to younger students. The annual event tests the fifth and sixth graders' knowledge of their math concepts primarily, but also allows them to develop responsibility, empathy, and cooperation as they collaboratively design, plan, and facilitate the activities for students as young as three.



Our academic program balances academic development with inspirational personal growth that leaves students poised for success. In our classrooms, teachers equally attend to the social-emotional development as they do academic skills. In collaboration with the Roche Center at Boston College, Holy Name teachers have augmented the social-emotional dimension of learning in our classrooms. Upon graduation, students are admitted and excel at Catholic secondary schools, as well as the independent schools in the Boston area.



At HNPS, learning does not stop at the classroom door -- students have many opportunities to grow in compassion and empathy. Educating students' hearts is critical to our formation of faithful citizens of the world. During Advent, our school gathered to pray the rosary, accompanied by Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla, gaining inspiration for a prayer life from a public figure who speaks openly of his faith. This fall, Father Macdonald and Parochial Vicar Father Joseph Ferme, have been visiting classrooms for engaging lessons and conversations of the Catholic faith to complement the discussions and content from religion classes, deepening our students' understanding of their faith.



Additionally, students are inspired to put their hands to use to live out their faith through service, most notably in the school's support of Rose's Bounty, a local food pantry. As a school community, we support Rose's Bounty with Thanksgiving, as well as weekly food drives. In addition, our sixth graders provide direct service to Rose's Bounty through semesterly visits, where they sort, organize, and distribute food to those in need.



Holy Name is a thriving Catholic school providing an intentional holistic education. Last spring, a team of educators from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) visited HNPS for the decennial accreditation visit. Among many commendations, the team noted that the school's mission is evident and lived daily. For a school striving for holistic excellence, there could be no higher recognition and a validation of the time and energy the faculty has devoted to holistic education.







