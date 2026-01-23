Xaverian scout's tribute to his town's fallen heroes

Read Special Section

To become an Eagle Scout, he must earn at least 21 merit badges, hold an active leadership position in his troop for at least six months, and complete an impactful service project. In total, only about 4 percent of all scouts earn this distinction. Peter Torres '26 is one of them.



For his project, Peter created a digital memorial honoring the more than 700 veterans buried in the Hanover Center Cemetery. By scanning a QR code on the cemetery's updated informational sign, community members can now access the website he created, which provides the location and background of every veteran laid to rest there. This makes it much easier for visitors to explore the cemetery's history and find the individuals they wish to learn about.



"I wanted to give back to the local community in this way because both my parents are veterans," Peter explains. He fondly recalls planting flags in the cemetery every Veterans Day with his Cub Scout troop, and hopes that his project will make this classic tradition easier for the next generation. Ultimately, Peter says his goal was to raise awareness and recognition for the veterans.



With graves dating back as early as the Civil War, Peter's cataloging process was arduous. His biggest challenge, he says, was coordinating and training the volunteers, whose ages ranged anywhere from fifth grade to sophomores in high school. "Teaching them how to use the survey equipment to collect all the coordinates was the hardest part," he explains. "But I would not have been able to do it myself. More than 125 collective service hours went into this."



After completing his project, Peter handed the reins over to the local veterans' services office, showing them how to update the website so that any new veterans who are buried there will be added. And as a final way to cement his project and reach a broader community, Peter's digital memorial is now linked on the Town of Hanover's website, so anyone who wants to pay respect to the veterans can view it.



Since last winter, over 5,000 people have scanned the QR code, demonstrating the widespread impact Peter's project continues to have on the town of Hanover. Peter is grateful that his work is finally bringing the veterans the recognition they deserve and hopes the idea inspires others.



"I could definitely see other towns doing this kind of project," he says. Through his digital memorial, Peter has demonstrated what it means to care for both his community and the legacy of those who served. His work ensures that the veterans of Hanover will be remembered and honored for generations to come.







RORY WESTON IS A SENIOR AT XAVERIAN BROTHERS HIGH SCHOOL IN WESTWOOD.