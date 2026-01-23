New Center for Integrated Learning

Read Special Section

At Austin Prep, we believe that every student is created with unique gifts and the capacity to grow in confidence, purpose, and skill. The Richard J. Meelia '67 Center for Integrated Learning was opened this academic year and supports this belief by meeting students where they are and helping them understand how they learn. When students recognize their strengths and receive the right guidance, they discover that persistence matters more than perfection and that each of them has something meaningful to contribute.



The mission of the Center for Integrated Learning is to expand the existing learning support system that is available for Austin Prep students. Students with learning differences account for nearly 25 percent of the United States K-12 population, and Austin Prep is no exception. In launching an expanded integrated learning program, our community is truly living out our Augustinian values by recognizing the inherent value of every student.



The Center for Integrated Learning is led by Jennifer Brogan, who was hired specifically to develop and lead this new program. She is supported by a full-time team of seasoned professionals who have devoted their careers and their training to supporting students who learn differently. Austin Prep "St. Ambrose fellows" are teachers specially trained to walk with students on their learning journey. This distinguished group helps students who learn in different ways, need extra support, or seek guidance to grow in confidence and skill. Like St. Ambrose, who guided St. Augustine, our fellows mentor, listen, and encourage students to discover their own path to success.



"The Center for Integrated Learning at Austin Prep is dedicated to creating programs that honor and value each student's unique potential and support their needs with compassion and expertise," Brogan said. "Our team's purpose is to inspire every learner to discover their strengths, rise to challenges, take ownership of their growth, and be empowered to thrive in ways that enrich every part of their lives. In partnership with families, we create a path that not only supports students' learning needs but also celebrates who they are becoming. It is a privilege to walk alongside them on that journey."



For students with documented learning differences, faculty at the Center develop individualized Austin Prep Accommodation Plans detailing the reasonable accommodations to support the student's meaningful access to the curriculum. Supports may include accommodations such as extended time, reduced distraction testing spaces, preferential seating, and access to reference materials. These accommodations are maintained from sixth grade through 12th grade.



Collaboration between families and the Integrated Learning team is key to every student's success. Parents are encouraged to reach out early to discuss their child's learning needs so that staff can provide the most effective support from the start. Students with learning differences or diagnosed disabilities can share relevant documentation -- such as an IEP, 504 Plan, or neuropsychological evaluation -- when applying to Austin Prep. This information helps the staff determine the most appropriate level of support, which may include developing an Austin Prep Accommodation Plan, providing individualized or specialized support through our Learning Support Offerings, or connecting students with additional learning opportunities and resources. Early communication allows us to build a partnership that promotes a smooth, supportive, and empowering transition for every student.



In addition to the Center's staff training and curriculum development, a brand-new physical space for the Center has been thoughtfully designed with the assistance of an architect who specializes in instructional spaces. The 1,000-square-foot inviting Center features numerous one-to-one tutoring spaces, individual testing rooms, areas for collaborative work and a meeting area.



The work of the Center is deeply connected to our Augustinian mission. Students learn to look inward and understand their learning profile. They experience care and encouragement as they take on challenges. They pursue truth with the knowledge that they are not alone on the journey. These habits shape not only how they learn, but also who they are becoming.



"Success at Austin Prep is not a single moment. It is a formation of the heart and the mind," Head of School James Hickey said. "The Center for Integrated Learning plays an important role in that formation, helping students develop the confidence to present, the resilience to persist, and the kindness to serve."







TYLER FLEMING IS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS AT AUSTIN PREPARATORY SCHOOL (TYLER.FLEMING@AUSTINPREP.ORG OR 781-944-4900 X780) IN READING, AN INDEPENDENT, AUGUSTINIAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL SERVING YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN IN GRADE SIX TO 12.