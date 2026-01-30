A prayer for the Commonwealth

Last week, I offered the invocation for the special joint session of the Massachusetts Legislature and the "State of the Commonwealth" address by Gov. Healy. The Governor invited me to offer the prayer, and I was honored to accept. Scripture teaches us to pray for our communities and for our secular leaders (cf. 1 Tim. 2:1-2).



In a time when angry and divisive rhetoric abound, it is all the more important to pray that our leaders exercise prudence. Recent tragic events remind us that angry words can too easily become violent actions. The "us" and "them" of contemporary culture does harm to the very notion of "we the people" enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. I invite us all to pray for peace in our world, in our nation, in our communities, and in our hearts. To that end, permit me to share with you here the text of the interfaith prayer that I offered at the Statehouse last week:



Blessed are you, Lord Our God, King of the Universe, for through Your goodness we receive the beauty of creation and find sustenance in the bounty of land, sea and sky. We praise You this night for the blessings of liberty and for the gift of a government "of the people, by the people, and for the people" (Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address)



We give You praise for calling forth leaders from among us, and we ask Your blessing upon Governor Maura Healy, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, Senate President Spilka, and House Speaker Mariano. We ask Your blessing upon our congressional delegation, our state legislators, Chief Judge Budd and all justices and officers of the courts, and all of the elected officials of the state and in the counties, cities, towns, and villages across Massachusetts. We pray for first responders and all those who give themselves to public service. Give wisdom to our Governor and to all of our leaders that they may see beyond appearances and apply their gifts to maintain the peace and foster the common good. Give them listening hearts and an abiding commitment to preserve liberty, promote justice, and practice mercy.



We ask Your blessing upon the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. As a people, "e pluribus unum," out of many one (traditional motto of the United States), we give You thanks for the gift of the many and varied communities of this state, and we ask the grace of unity in diversity. Help us to see and hear one another with humility and understanding. Inspire us to build up rather than tear down. May our hands be open in friendship and our hearts full with compassion.



May our communities and citizens be ever committed to the education and formation of the young and to the loving care of those who are sick, elderly, or infirm. Open our eyes to every kind of poverty and strengthen us to accompany and assist each other in any and all struggle and despair. Bring forth in us "the better angels of our nature" (Abraham Lincoln, First Inaugural Address) and make of us a society where the "widow, the orphan, and the stranger" (Deut. 10:18) find a home. Teach us to turn away from selfishness and to ask what we might do for our nation and our Commonwealth (Cf. John F. Kennedy, Inaugural Address).



Bless our industry and labor, and if it is in accord with Your holy will, grant us prosperity so that we may praise Your bounty and employ such gifts to exercise charity, craft beauty, and offer opportunity.



Author of Life, Yours is the kingdom, the power, and the glory. Your everlasting love is our greatest hope and our most fundamental calling. Reveal to us the sacred dignity of every person and help us to protect and cherish the gift of life. Make of us "a more perfect union" (Preamble to the Constitution of the United States) and a Commonwealth where faith, hope, and love abound.



We ask this and all things with confidence in Divine Providence through your Holy Name, You Who live and reign forever and ever. Amen.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston