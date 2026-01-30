'K-Pop Snow Hunter' -- Cambridge students win statewide plow naming contest

CAMBRIDGE -- The fourth graders at St. Peter School in Cambridge will have a part of themselves on icy roads for years to come.



The class beat hundreds of schools to become one of the winners in MassDOT's statewide snowplow naming contest. Their winning name, "K-Pop Snow Hunter" -- a reference to the hit Netflix film "K-Pop Demon Hunters" -- was emblazoned on a MassDOT plow unveiled at the school on Jan. 21.



"There's nothing more fun than a good snow day," Interim MassDOT Secretary Phillip Eng told a crowd of students huddled in front of the truck.



He asked them if they helped their parents shovel snow. Most of the students raised their hands.



"This snowplow will now be on the roads representing not only your school, but the name you put on it," Eng said.



St. Peter's fourth graders also received an official citation from the Massachusetts State Senate commending the students' "K-pop lyrical creativity." WBZ-TV reporter Lisa Hughes said on air that the name was her favorite in the contest. After the name was revealed on the side of the truck, in a fancy logo inspired by the film, fourth-grade teacher Leah Toomey got to honk the horn, which was so loud that it could be heard from inside the school building. The fourth graders also received stickers with the "K-Pop Snow Hunter" logo on them.



"It's very exciting, I think," Toomey said. "We're a small school. It's exciting to see our name, because it's not one that's around a lot."



St. Peter's is home to 213 students from pre-K to eighth grade. Fourth grader Many knew the exact number and could recite it on cue before Toomey had the chance.



Music teacher Andrea Gaudette heard about the naming contest on the radio and shared it with her fellow teachers. The fourth graders bandied about ideas until they decided on the top three: Salt Seven, Frosty the Snowplow, and K-Pop Snow Hunter. The class put it to a vote and decided on the latter, which was the idea of fourth graders Henry and Jin.



Henry said it was "outstanding" to have the name he helped come up with on the snowplow.



"My life happens here," he said of St. Peter's.

