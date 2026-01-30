Local pilgrims witness to life at D.C. march

BRAINTREE -- Pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Boston joined the tens of thousands who marched for life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23.



About 60 young people from Immaculate Conception Parish in Marlborough, led by Pastor Father Steven Clemence, attended the 53rd annual March for Life. It was the second March for Life for 15-year-old April Alcantar.



"Last year, I had a fantastic experience, and it helped me get closer and strengthen my faith, and it educated me on how important it is to be pro-life along with this generation," she said.



April is the third of seven children.



"Seeing the fact that I have been able to find so much joy in my siblings and family, I find that we need to protect the lives that can't defend themselves, especially those that struggle to find a reason to keep their children," she said.



Before heading to Washington, D.C., for the march and Life Fest, the Immaculate Conception pilgrims visited Plainfield, New Jersey, on Jan. 22. There, they heard witness talks from Father Manoel Oliveira, pastor of St. Mary Parish; and "Dr. Venus," a pro-life OB-GYN who started a crisis pregnancy center in a building that used to be a Planned Parenthood.



"It was actually very eye-opening," April said.



Sixteen-year-old Diego Souza said that hearing Dr. Venus speak was "a blessing." She has nine children and told the young people from Immaculate Conception that having those kids was her calling from God.



"The fact that she can produce and give life to the world without having a thought about abortion or taking a life away is a blessing," Diego said.



Diego never gave much thought to abortion, but after attending his first March for Life in 2025, he now finds abortion "disgusting." It makes him think of his uncle, who lived with cerebral palsy up to his death.



"We never would have had the experience of caring for him if he was aborted in the womb," he said. "He was truly a blessing in our lives."



His favorite part of the March for Life was getting to dance with some nuns on the streets of D.C.



"We had one goal in mind," he said. "We were doing a great job, and we were chanting. It was amazing."



At Life Fest on Jan. 23, the pilgrims joined thousands of other Catholics for Mass and adoration. Auxiliary Bishop of New York Joseph Espaillat gave the homily, which April said was "very touching."



"I was able to see that everybody there had a connection with God," she said. "Some people had their struggles, but through adoration, we were all connected and all support the same cause."



She marched in D.C. with her fellow pilgrims later that day, praying the rosary along the route.



"Knowing that I was doing it for a cause and I could protect people who aren't in the faith and don't understand the cause of what they're doing," she said.



She received "many graces" during the March for Life.



"It helps me try to understand more the struggles that people have, and it helps me to try to keep my faith stronger by praying the rosary every day."



It was the fourth March for Life for 17-year-old Laura DaSilva.



"Going on a pilgrimage like these, I always find myself getting closer to God," she said. "Every year I go is a new experience that I see."



She said that "many people have shifted away" from God and no longer see the value of life. The March for Life inspired her to be more considerate of the meaning of life, "and how a lot of people take it for granted."



"I was happy to see how many people were there, and how a lot more people are fighting for what pro-life means," she said. "I was able to put myself in their shoes. I was able to see how it affects so many people."



Adoration at Life Fest was her favorite part.



"I was able to connect with God and have him speak with me about this pro-life movement and how important it is," she said.



Father Eric Cadin, director of the Archdiocese of Boston Office of Vocations and Office of University Ministries, led a group of over 30 pilgrims from Boston-area colleges and universities.



"As Catholics who are called not to be of the world but still called to be in the world, it's important to be rejuvenated in our moral beliefs," said Matt Stachowski, a senior at Northeastern University studying neuroscience. "Because we're facing the most unprecedented targeting of the most innocent. It's one of the greatest tragedies of our time, and I think it's good to join with other Catholics, Christians, pro-lifers of any background, especially in our nation's capital."



He enjoyed being able to attend Mass at Life Fest surrounded by clergy and religious.



"It's been very encouraging, it's been very rejuvenating for my beliefs," he said. "I learned a lot."



The March for Life, which he has attended three times, inspires him to pray more for the unborn, young couples struggling with infertility, and "those affected by the abortion industry." He prays outside of Planned Parenthood, "but not in a showy way." He wants his prayer to be focused on the people, including doctors who provide abortions, whom he prays will get closer to God.



Victoria Gomerdinger, a chemical engineering graduate student at MIT, attended a Catholic high school where her classmates attended the March for Life. She wanted to go to the march all through high school and college, but "always made excuses." Attending for the first time, she saw politicians, influencers, and "normal people" united against abortion.



"I really found the courage to go this year," she said, adding, "It was incredible to see that many people, also a lot of young people there, but also of all ages and demographics, supporting this cause. I'd never been a part of something like that before."



As a scientist, she works for "the betterment of human health and human life." Therefore, she feels a need to protect the value of life from conception to natural death.



"It's concerning to see some people's thoughts about how that isn't a person, or even if that is a person, my rights are more important than yours," she said, adding: "We're going down a scary path."



Julia Stopper attended a local March for Life in her home state of Connecticut, but was intimidated by the prospect of attending the national march. The pro-life community at Boston College, where she studies neuroscience and Italian, made her more confident.



"From adolescence, I've been determined to articulate my values," she said. "I'm Catholic, and I'm pro-life, and going to the march was a way to stand up for what I believe in."



She said when she was in high school, she didn't have an opinion on abortion. But, as she studied biology and neuroscience, she realized that she could not support it. Her favorite part of the March for Life was being with her friends, praying with them, and drawing posters to hold during the march.



"Knowing that so many other people feel passionately about the abortion issue, it resonates with so many people, whether they've had an abortion before or know a friend who had an abortion, or are very passionate about the sanctity and dignity of human life," she said. "I think seeing so many people coming to the same place and marching with so many different reasons fueling them was very empowering."