Listening to God as Ignatius -- 'Escuchando a Dios como Ignacio': An Ignatian retreat in Spanish at Gonzaga Eastern Point

In response to the growing spiritual hunger among Spanish-speaking Catholics, Gonzaga Eastern Point Retreat House, in collaboration with the Office of Ignatian Spirituality (OIS) of the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus, is offering a weekend introduction to the Spiritual Exercises: ''Listening to God as Ignatius --Escuchando a Dios como Ignacio." This Ignatian Weekend Retreat in Spanish will take place June 12-14, 2026, at Gonzaga, Eastern Point Retreat House in 37 Niles Pond Road, Gloucester, Massachusetts 01930.



"Listening to God as Ignatius" is designed especially for Spanish-speaking adults, whether they are new to Ignatian prayer or already familiar with it. No prior experience is required -- only a desire to deepen one's relationship with God. The retreat invites participants to step away from the noise of daily life and enter into a rhythm of prayer, reflection, and spiritual conversation, all conducted in Spanish.



The weekend begins Friday, June 12, 2026. Retreatants are welcome to arrive between 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a welcome meeting at 5:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. The retreat concludes on Sunday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m., after the communal celebration of the Eucharist and lunch. Throughout the retreat, participants are gently introduced to Ignatian prayer through guided segments of the Spiritual Exercises, referred to as "moments." These moments include guided contemplations and meditations, periods of silent personal prayer, small-group spiritual conversations, and opportunities for one-on-one spiritual accompaniment or direction.



Each moment invites retreatants to listen to God through different sources, central to Ignatian spirituality: personal life stories, Scripture, the Examen, interior freedom, relationship with Jesus, the life journey of St. Ignatius, and our call to serve others. Silence is introduced progressively, creating a peaceful and supportive atmosphere that helps participants become more attentive to God's voice.



This new retreat reflects the shared mission of Gonzaga Eastern Point and OIS to form disciples who discern God's presence in all things. Gonzaga Eastern Point Retreat House brings decades of experience as a retreat center rooted in Jesuit spirituality, while OIS contributes its expertise in Ignatian formation, retreats, and spiritual accompaniment across the USA East Province. Together, they offer a retreat that is both spiritually grounded and culturally responsive.



For many participants, this weekend may be a first encounter with Ignatian spirituality and language. For others, it may be a next step in an ongoing spiritual journey. In either case, the retreat offers a hospitable space to pray, reflect, and grow in awareness of how God communicates through the movements of daily life.



As St. Ignatius discovered, God speaks not only in extraordinary moments but also in the ordinary experiences of our lives. "Listening to God as Ignatius -- Escuchando a Dios como Ignacio" invites participants to rediscover that truth -- and to return home renewed, grounded, and more attentive to God's loving presence.



Registration is now open. The cost is $400, with a limited number of scholarships available. For more information or to register, visit www.easternpoint.org/2026.html.