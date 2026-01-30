About the Spirituality Center

Read Special Section

The Spirituality Center provides a contemplative setting with spiritual and educational opportunities to experience the goodness of life more deeply.



We offer a variety of workshops, retreats, and days of prayer for both individuals and groups. We provide non-profit groups with a wonderful setting and a peaceful atmosphere to conduct their own seminars, workshops, meetings, and retreats.



The Notre Dame Spirituality Center is owned and sponsored by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and is located in scenic Ipswich, Massachusetts, on over 100 acres of land surrounded by natural beauty. A true oasis of peace, solitude, and quiet, the Spirituality Center is a short drive to Crane's Beach and Plum Island. The Spirituality Center is approximately an hour's drive from Boston or Southern New Hampshire, and is accessible by commuter rail, the Ipswich MBTA line.



New, en-suite bedrooms with full private bathrooms await your arrival. Sleeping rooms accommodating more than one person are also available with a shared bath down the hall. The Center is handicapped accessible and also offers beautiful handicap-accessible rooms.



Our talented kitchen provides delicious meals, snacks, and coffee/beverage services as requested. Our large auditorium and various conference rooms offer a variety of venues for accommodating gatherings of every size.



For more information, visit our website, www.ndspiritualitycenter.org, or call us at 978-380-1574.