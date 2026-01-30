Retrouvaille of New England: Rediscovering hope in a comprehensive program for struggling marriages

Read Special Section

Every marriage faces challenges. Some are expected: busy schedules, financial pressures, differing personalities. Others feel heavier: distance, unresolved conflict, broken trust, infidelity, loneliness, or the quiet fear that the marriage you once dreamed of may be slipping away.



If you and your spouse are struggling, you are not alone -- and you are not without hope.



Rediscovery Retrouvaille is a proven marriage renewal program designed specifically for couples who are hurting, disconnected, or considering separation or divorce. It offers a safe, confidential, and compassionate environment, where couples can begin to heal and rediscover one another -- often when they feel they have tried everything else. It is the best alternative to divorce or living in misery.



Unlike traditional counseling, Rediscovery Retrouvaille focuses on helping couples learn a new way to communicate. The program is not group therapy, and couples are never asked to share personal details publicly. Instead, you and your spouse work privately, guided by a structured process that helps you understand your own feelings and listen more deeply to each other.



Many couples arrive feeling uncertain, skeptical, or even hopeless. Some attend because one spouse is desperate for help while the other is simply willing to show up. That's okay. Retrouvaille meets couples exactly where they are.



Advertisement

The heart of the program is learning how to express feelings honestly and listen without judgment or defensiveness. This approach softens hearts, reduces anger, and opens the door to understanding, even after years of pain or silence. Couples often say they are finally able to talk -- and truly hear one another -- for the first time in a long time.



Rediscovery Retrouvaille is led by trained presenting couples who have faced serious challenges in their own marriages, along with clergy presenters. These couples do not present from a place of perfection, but from experience. Their honesty and vulnerability create an atmosphere of trust and hope, reminding participants that healing is possible -- even after deep hurt.



The initial retreat intensive is followed by 12 additional sessions online that help couples continue practicing what they've learned and build lasting change. That is followed by optional monthly CORE (Couples Reconnect) meetings. Many couples find this ongoing community support to be a vital part of strengthening their marriage over time.



Rediscovery Retrouvaille has helped thousands of couples worldwide -- marriages affected by stress, emotional distance, poor communication, chronic conflict, infidelity, addiction, and more. No matter how long you've been married or how difficult things feel right now, this program offers practical tools and renewed hope.



Perhaps most importantly, Rediscovery Retrouvaille is not about fixing your spouse. It is about learning to understand yourself, express your feelings clearly, and choose healthier ways of responding -- so that healing can begin from within.



If your marriage feels fragile, strained, or stuck, consider taking this step. You do not need to know exactly how things will turn out. You only need the willingness to begin.



Healing is possible. Connection can be restored. Hope can be renewed.



To learn more about upcoming program dates, costs, and marriage resources in New England, visit www.MarriageHelpNewEngland.org.



Research shows that most couples wait up to six years to get the help they need in a struggling marriage. Why wait? Your marriage is worth the effort.