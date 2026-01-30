Ongoing spiritual support for grieving parents

Read Special Section

Since 2009, the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents (EMFGP) has been offering spiritual support for parents whose children of any age, who have died by any cause, no matter how long ago.



All parents are welcome, no matter what religion or how close they do or do not feel to God.



Through Half-Hour, One-Hour, One-Day, and Weekend spiritual retreats, the Emmaus Ministry focuses on the rich teachings of the Catholic Church and the fact that we are all eternal beings who will live forever.



The only source of true comfort and hope for a grieving parent lies in this promise of eternal life. Our deceased children are still alive and well and at work in our lives. We pray to them, as well as for them. Someday, we will be together again . . . to talk, to laugh, to listen, to hug.



As St. Paul says, "We grieve, but we grieve with hope."



After participating in an EMFGP spiritual retreat, parents said:



"I feel like I just spent the day with my son."



"I am in a much better place -- spiritually and emotionally and so thankful."



"I went to confession at this retreat for the first time in 20 years. I feel like a great weight has been lifted."



"I have sought help many ways over the years, but this retreat gave me insight and respite. I shall be always grateful."



"Thank you for not having all the answers, not being 'over it,' and not being totally free of grief. We will continue to struggle together through these sorrowful times and joyful times, knowing we are not alone."



In addition to spiritual retreats, EMFGP offers many ongoing resources. These include weekly self-guided Saturday Morning Remote Retreats and Monthly Midweek Gathering Retreats via Zoom.



Grieving parents also receive frequent emails and texts offering encouraging messages and words of comfort.



EMFGP Website (www.emfgp.org) resources include



-- Upcoming program schedules



-- Detailed annotated bibliography written by grieving parents for grieving parents.



-- Pre-natal and infancy loss resources



-- Words of comfort



-- Highlights of past retreats



-- Order information for "Sorrow Like No Other," a booklet written by EMFGP's founders when asked to describe a parent's grief. (Also available on Amazon)







EMFGP's YouTube Channel



(www.youtube.com/@emmausministryforgrievingp1473) offers more than 50 inspirational videos on the spirituality of the grieving process. These reflections from EMFGP spiritual leaders and parents are powerful. One mother said she listens to one of these reflections every night before she goes to bed.



One of the most popular YouTube videos is "What We'd Like You to Know," a compilation of vignettes of parents answering the question, "How is the grief of a parent different from any other?"



Besides serving the spiritual needs of grieving parents, EMFGP is committed to spreading far and wide the rich teachings of the Catholic Church on life and death. We strongly encourage parents to adopt the ministry in their parishes, following our mantra of "It is in consoling that we are consoled."



Recently, EMFGP introduced two NEW and EASY Ways for parents to do this. We encourage you to register for one of our short upcoming QandA sessions. Email diane@emfgp.org for more details.



For more information on EMFGP and our programs, see www.emfgp.org or call 800-919-9332. We continue to pray for grieving parents every day and ask that you please keep us in your prayers.