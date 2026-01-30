Come to Glastonbury Abbey for renewal and retreat

Read Special Section

"All guests who present themselves are to be welcomed as Christ, for he himself will say, 'I was a stranger and you welcomed me.'" -- Rule of St. Benedict 53:1



A woman once walked the peaceful grounds of Glastonbury Abbey. When asked how she discovered the Abbey, she shared that the chaplain at the hospital where she was receiving cancer treatment had suggested she come.



"I wanted to be in a place where there is a living, praying community," she said. "That is why Glastonbury Abbey is so important to me. It feels different here -- like a sanctuary of peace and welcome."



Her words echo what we hear more and more often. In times of uncertainty, illness, or transition, people long for places of quiet, healing, and hope -- places rooted in prayer and genuine hospitality. For more than 1,500 years, Benedictine monasteries have offered just such refuge, welcoming men and women from all walks of life who seek rest for the soul and renewal of spirit.



Glastonbury Abbey's Retreat Program is a living expression of this ancient tradition and of St. Benedict's enduring wisdom to "receive all guests as Christ." Individuals and groups of all faith traditions are welcome to experience the Abbey's peaceful rhythm of prayer, silence, and community. Guests may participate in one of our scheduled retreats, create their own self-directed retreat, or simply spend a few quiet days in reflection within the beauty of the monastery grounds.



Since 1954, the Benedictine monks of Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham, Massachusetts, have opened their doors to all who seek spiritual nourishment. Visitors are invited to experience the Abbey's prayerful liturgies, natural beauty, enriching programs, and serene environment -- a setting that gently invites rest, clarity, and renewed purpose.



In addition to retreats offered by the monks and guest presenters (please see our 2026 retreat offerings), those seeking a self-guided retreat are warmly welcomed. Two comfortable retreat houses provide a peaceful home during your stay, offering space for rest, prayer, and reflection.



The Abbey's Morcone Conference Center further extends this mission of hospitality, serving as a gracious venue for faith communities, nonprofit organizations, and others seeking a setting apart for programs, meetings, or special gatherings.



Glastonbury Abbey's mission of prayer and hospitality is deeply ecumenical. People of all faiths -- and those simply seeking quiet and meaning -- are welcome to find peace, hope, and spiritual renewal here.



We invite you to step away from the busyness of daily life and reconnect with God in this sacred space. For more information, please visit www.glastonburyabbey.org, email retreats@glastonburyabbey.org, or call 781-749-2155, ext. 300.