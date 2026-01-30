A retreat center of hope and healing for 75 years

Read Special Section

Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center in West Hartford, Connecticut, is celebrating a milestone anniversary -- 75 years as a vibrant community dedicated to spiritual growth and transformation.



From the very beginning in 1951, the Passionist Fathers took a leap of faith, turning 69 acres of farmland into Holy Family Monastery and Retreat House. The first weekend retreat welcomed 95 men, and since then, Holy Family has expanded to include women, couples, youth, those in recovery, and a vibrant tapestry of diverse groups.



Today, it is the largest parish-based Catholic retreat center in the United States, offering thousands of seekers retreats and programs designed to nourish their spirits and deepen their relationship with God.



Set on 48 scenic acres, the center is home to a full-sized labyrinth, a beautiful pavilion, a sacred grotto, and a winding path that guides visitors through an outdoor Stations of the Cross. The center also features an art gallery with rotating exhibits and a center for spiritual direction, where seekers and guides build enduring connections. It also offers enriching programs for Christians to learn, share, and pray together in the contemplative tradition.







St. Gabriel's beloved statues



Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center is also home to something of special interest to those in the Boston area -- several religious statues that once graced St. Gabriel's Monastery in Brighton, Massachusetts. St. Gabriel's was a landmark in Brighton and beloved spiritual home to many, with its rich history dating back to 1909. The monastery, designed in the Spanish Mission style, and the associated Church of St. Gabriel, known for its Neo-Renaissance architecture, were iconic symbols of the Passionist community's presence in the area. These spaces, enhanced by the artistry of the famed Olmsted Brothers' landscape design, created a lasting impression on all who visited.



However, as time passed and circumstances changed, the Passionist community made the difficult decision to leave Brighton, transferring the care of St. Gabriel's to the Archdiocese of Boston. This transition marked the end of an era for the Passionists in Brighton, but it also paved the way for a new chapter at Holy Family.







Preserving heritage and inviting connection



The statues from St. Gabriel's now grace both the interior and exterior of Holy Family. This relocation is more than just a physical move; it is a preservation of spiritual heritage and an invitation to the faithful from the Boston area to reconnect with a meaningful part of their past.



For those who remember the statues at St. Gabriel's, visiting Holy Family makes it possible to reflect on their spiritual journeys and reconnect with the Passionist tradition. These statues serve as a tangible link to the past, offering solace and inspiration through cherished memories.







Invitation to the faithful



For three-quarters of a century, Holy Family has been a welcoming environment for all seeking spiritual renewal, delighting visitors with its dynamic preaching, inspiring music, delicious food, and generous hospitality. Many a retreatant has testified -- it is a sanctuary for peace, comfort, and healing.



As the center reflects on a glorious 75 years and looks forward to 75 more, it extends a heartfelt invitation to those from the Boston area to visit. Whether motivated by memories of St. Gabriel's or in search of a place for quiet reflection, you will find the retreat center's tranquil setting and abundant offerings provide an environment that, in the spirit of Holy Family's remarkable anniversary, honors the past while embracing the future.