Why are there four Gospels?

When I was in high school, my Protestant grandfather gave me his copy of the "Dartmouth Bible." This translation had a very unusual feature -- it combined elements of the four Gospels into a single unified account. The gift caused me to reflect upon the question of why there are four Gospels? After all, in our devotional lives, we often blend Gospel elements -- think of passion plays or the stations of the cross. So why has the Church steadfastly maintained the four Gospels, also known as the fourfold witness?



Before we consider why there are four, perhaps we first need to consider what is a Gospel? This Old English word meaning "good news" translates to the Greek "euangelion," good news or glad tidings. The term is used several times in the Greek version of the Scroll of Isaiah, and it appears in the New Testament as both noun ("Gospel") and verb ("proclaim glad tidings.") Of the New Testament books, we call the writings of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John "Gospels." Each of them draws on traditions about Jesus' life, ministry, words, deeds, death and resurrection in order to instruct Christian believers regarding the identity of Jesus of Nazareth.



Advertisement

In the ancient world, it was not uncommon for historians to write such accounts of the lives of great figures. And we might also note that the OT offers models of similar life accounts of prophets. On the other hand, the Gospels stand apart from prior models. While they draw upon the memories of Jesus' life and ministry, none of them make any attempt to give a comprehensive account. In fact, they are remarkably brief. The Gospel writers have made choices of what they might include in the account and they cast their biographical and historical information in the form of a story or narrative. Consider, for example, the contrast between the letters of Paul and the Gospels. Paul sometimes uses information about Jesus' life or teaching, but his writings are more like preaching or teaching. The Gospels are narrative -- easily translated into plays or movies.



The Gospels each have a very particular audience in mind. While there are parallels in their content -- especially in the case of Matthew, Mark and Luke -- each one offers a unique perspective and addresses early Christian communities in varied circumstances and who have different questions about Jesus. Matthew, for example, is very concerned with the Jewish origins of the Lord and the way in which the OT prophecies find fulfillment in His ministry. Mark focuses on the suffering of the Lord Jesus and addresses a community experiencing deadly persecution. Luke is interested in the meaning of the Christ event for the Gentiles, and John proclaims the exalted and preexistent Word made flesh.



In effect, each of these unique perspectives communicates theological truth as they reflect upon the Christ Event and its significance for believers. Think of the Gospels as four portraits -- each one created by a different theological artist -- all studying and communicating the same subject, but doing so from four different perspectives.



So how do these four end up being more than works of art but now a part of sacred Scripture itself? Here we must consider the nature of the inspired Word. The books of the Bible as we know it came to be included there by a process of spirit-inspired reception. Early Christians first looked to the Greek version of the Old Testament as their "bible." These four Gospels, along with a collection of other documents, were recognized by the Church at prayer as being inspired by God, containing a truth that transcended the skill or wisdom of the human author alone. These four Gospels, emerging in four distinct communities, spread widely across the Christian world. The first generations of Christians recognized the close links between the Gospels and the life and ministry of Jesus and their authenticity as theological portraits.



So why are there four Gospels? The first and most important reason is that God intended it so. God inspired the sacred authors to offer their prayerful and theological reflections upon the life and ministry of Jesus -- each with a unique perspective and genius. Second, these four perspectives offer succeeding generations a richness of reflection that helps us to get to know Jesus in a way that addresses the full spectrum of our own questions and experiences.



If we wish to deepen our relationship with Jesus Christ, then one of the most important ways we do this is by listening to, and meditating upon, the Word of God. In particular, He offers us the gift of His Gospels. As you engage with God's holy Word, I hope that you have the time and opportunity to sit down and to read or listen to each Gospel in its entirety. Let the richness and wisdom of these beautiful portraits wash over and suffuse your longing soul.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston