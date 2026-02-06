Read Special Section

St. Michael's College may be a small, Catholic liberal arts school in picturesque Vermont. But, don't let the quaint image fool you -- St. Mike's is mighty in influence.



A long legacy of successful and innovative graduates fill its alumni ranks.







Well-known St. Mike alums



Graduates like Senator Patrick Leahy '61 -- who, as president pro tempore of the Senate, was third in the U.S. presidential line of succession just a few years ago. Also notable: MTV creator (Tom Freston '67); NPR Pentagon reporter (Tom Bowman '77); human rights activist (Loung Ung '93); Boston Red Sox NESN announcer (Tom Caron '86); chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (Joseph Dunford '77); neuroscientist and psychopathy expert (James Fallon '69); Pulitzer prize winner and video journalist for the New York Times (Jonah M. Kessel '06); U.S. ambassador to Paraguay and El Salvador (Robert White '52).



More recently: a Netflix/YouTube star in a wildly popular kid's educational show (Ashley DeLeon '23) of "Ms. Rachel"; NASA Artemis Program team member (Jared Peick '13); comedian with multiple appearances on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (Tina Friml '16); and jewelry designer whose creations have been featured in British Vogue (Francesca D'Elia '20) are a few notable alumni whose successes came on the heels of their educational experience at St. Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont.

The St. Mike's difference



This small-scale college has such an outsized impact because of a supportive community of faculty, staff, and alumni who encourage students to dream big. St. Mike's students derive meaning and purpose in their pursuits and form strong connections both on and off campus. The college develops well-rounded scholars who can think creatively, utilize interdisciplinary skills, and lead with empathy, striving to make the world a better and more just place.







High-profile internships



Experiential learning and career readiness are major parts of the student experience at St. Michael's College. Students put skills they learn in the classroom to use in internships, some of which are high-profile and are used as a springboard for their careers. Here are companies where recent students have interned. Government, Law and Public Service: U.S. Department of Homeland Security; U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders' office; U.S. Senator Peter Welch's office; Massachusetts State House; Office of the Attorney General; Office of the Defender General (VT); U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Vermont Air National Guard. Healthcare, Science and Research: Yale New Haven Health; CVS Health; Biogen; National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Finance, Accounting and Consulting: PricewaterhouseCoopers; Ernst and Young; BDO; RSM; Barclays; Fidelity Investments; Merrill Lynch; Citrin Cooperman; PKF O'Connor Davies. Engineering, Construction and Technology: Skanska USA; Gilbane Building Company; AECOM Tishman; BETA Technologies; Dynatrace. Media, Journalism and Communications: WHDH-TV; WCAX-TV; VTDigger; Down East Magazine; Slam Magazine. Sustainability, Environment and Public Interest: Green Mountain Electric; Manomet, Inc.; Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. Personal Care and Services: Estee Lauder/Clinique.







Be part of the St. Mike's way



St. Michael's College is welcoming new students ready to discover their purpose and potential. If you know a student who doesn't want to go to just any college but wants to be transformed by their college experience, have them come for a visit or find out more at smcvt.edu.



Paying for St. Mike's just got easier, as the College matches (tuition and fees) for what it would cost the student to attend their in-state public school. More at smcvt.edu/match.



Come find out why we say, There's a better way -- The St. Mike's Way!