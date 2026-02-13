On Monday, our nation will observe George Washington's Birthday, commonly known as Presidents Day. It is a day to honor the foundational example of the first president as well as the contributions of his many successors. I wonder if it is also a day to remember the truth that leadership matters.



The Scriptures teach us that we would not "put our faith in princes" (cf. Ps 146). The Bible ever and always asserts the sovereignty of God and warns human leaders against the selfish or unjust exercise of power. Consider the example of the prophet Samuel, who warns Israel that their desire for a king "like the other nations" is a failure of trust in the Lord and that their decision will bring suffering to them. Worldly kings, the prophet warns, will pursue their self-interest and exploit their subjects. Even King David, the most ideal of Israel's kings, committed a terrible act of selfish cruelty when arranging the death of Uriah in order to claim the beautiful Bathsheba.



Even as the Scriptures admonish with regard to the abuse of authority, they also recognize the importance of good leadership and the need for order and justice. The prophets reminded Israel that such need was not only for those with influence, but that God desired protection and care for those on the margins of worldly power. In the ancient world, where there was little in the way of social services, of necessity, people relied on family and tribal ties for help and protection. In such a society, people without those ties were the most vulnerable. Hence, the prophets announced God's special care for the widow, the orphan, the stranger, and the poor one (for example: Zec. 7:10).



The Scriptures also understand that in times of disorder, it is the poorest and most vulnerable who usually suffer the most. People in the ancient world were well familiar with plague, war, banditry, famine, and all of the chaos that accompanied such disasters. And so we find passages reminding us to pray for our leaders (1 Tim. 2:2). Such prayer is not merely for the individual, but for the effectiveness of their exercise of leadership because it is so crucial to maintain the peace and foster the common good.



Like King David, President George Washington had his flaws. The most obvious was to fight for liberty even as he and his family held slaves. While in death, he manumitted his former slaves, he failed to use his considerable moral authority to encourage an end to the evil of slavery. Another president that we celebrate on Monday, Abraham Lincoln, would have to fight that battle almost 100 years later.



Even with such a significant flaw, President Washington remains an honored figure in our history and culture. Certainly, the nation owes a debt to his military leadership during the Revolution. There may be an even greater contribution in the humility of the first president. President Washington was enormously popular, so much so that he might have tried to grasp more authority or extend his rule. His decision to conclude his second term and to retire from public life set a precedent and gave witness to the character of his leadership. This commitment to serve for the sake of the nation and not for his own interest or vanity provides good reason to celebrate this president. Here was a "prince" who kept faith with the people he served. I hope you enjoy the Presidents Day holiday and that the Lord may bless our nation always with leaders who are true public servants.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston