This Lent, consider what you can give back

I recently met a woman named Mary at one of Catholic Charities' food pantries.



A senior living on her own, Mary suffered a devastating heartbreak last year when her son passed away. He had been looking after his mother and making sure she had enough food. Losing him left her not only grieving her child, but without the comfort and care he provided.



Mary had to downsize and sell her home because she could no longer afford it. She turned to Catholic Charities Boston for groceries and became one of 4,000 people who received a Thanksgiving meal from us last year. When she got her meal, her first thought was to invite several church friends over so none of them would have to eat alone.



As Catholics observe Lent -- a season when many consider what to give up -- perhaps this year we might also consider what we can give back to neighbors like Mary.



For more than a century, Catholic Charities Boston has been a steady, reliable source of hope for people who find themselves in crisis. Our staff feed the hungry, provide shelter to women and families, and help people facing evictions or utility shut-offs.



It's been bitterly cold this winter. These temperatures have brought waves of desperate calls from people living without heat and unsure where to turn.



We're committed to keeping families together and safe, but lately that work is becoming harder. Right now, our country's safety net, meant to catch any of us in times of uncertainty, is unraveling. Federal funding cuts and policy changes are widening poverty gaps. SNAP benefit interruptions last year left hundreds of families in our communities scrambling for food.



Despite these challenges, Catholic Charities is doing everything possible to ensure vulnerable neighbors don't fall through the cracks.



We're increasing emergency funds to keep families housed and restocking our food supplies. Our legal services teams are working to protect the rights of people navigating a complex immigration system in search of safer lives and opportunity.



The world can feel heavy these days. Some mornings, the news is filled with so much pain and conflict that it's easy to feel powerless.



But then I think of Mary -- that what little she had, she chose to share. Her kindness reminds me that whatever we are carrying, we all have the ability to be the reason someone else feels loved.



Compassion is at the heart of our mission. It moves our staff to tirelessly ensure people have access to nutritious food, to provide affordable childcare and support for parents, and to protect our most vulnerable neighbors. But we cannot do this work alone. Our collective compassion makes a far more powerful impact than anything we could achieve on our own.



The Archdiocese of Boston's Ash Wednesday collection is in support of Catholic Charities and makes a real difference in the lives of people like Mary. Every dollar helps us respond to emergencies, stock our pantries, and keep families in their homes. If you're unable to donate in person, you can give online at ccab.org.



Thank you for your generosity and for providing hope to our neighbors in their time of need.







- Kelley Tuthill