Archbishop Henning honors Super Bowl bet with donation to Seattle Catholic Charities

BRAINTREE -- After the Seahawks' victory against the Patriots at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, the people of Seattle have one more thing to be excited about: A $500 donation to Catholic Charities Seattle, courtesy of Archbishop Richard G. Henning.



It is an annual tradition for the Catholic bishops whose dioceses' teams are competing in the Super Bowl to make a friendly wager on the game, often a regional food item.



But with this year's wager coming at a time of great concern for immigrant communities within the U.S., Archbishop Henning and Archbishop Paul Etienne of Seattle agreed that the bishop whose team lost would donate $500 to the winner's Catholic Charities organization, with an emphasis on the organization's programs to assist immigrants and refugees.



In an interview with EWTN News on Feb. 6, Archbishop Henning said that the Super Bowl is a moment of cultural unity, "but at the same time, we don't want to forget that there are other realities in our world, and suffering, and to be attentive to that as well."



"It's a situation that requires attentiveness and sensitivity," Archbishop Etienne said, "and I think while there's always great enthusiasm and excitement around the Super Bowl, this tradition of a friendly wager between the bishops of the teams, Archbishop Henning and I simply wanted to acknowledge that we do realize we got more important matters that we are being attentive to."



Archbishop Etienne told OSV News that he and Archbishop Henning weren't sure whether to do a wager this year, "given the gravity of everything going on in our world today."



"However," he said, "we recognize the ability that sports have to unify communities."



Archbishop Henning wore a Patriots cap during the interview, and called Coach Mike Vrabel "a wonderful witness of Catholic faith." Although he is a native New Yorker, he joked that he has "converted" to support Boston teams.



Archbishop Etienne said that there was "a buzz of excitement" for the Seahawks in his archdiocese. In a strange coincidence, every time a new pope has been elected in the 21st century, the Seahawks have been in the Super Bowl the following year.



"I find that a very interesting statistic," Archbishop Etienne said.

