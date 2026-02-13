New Horizons welcomes former superintendent for schools: Delma Josephson, Ph.D., joins Marlborough retirement community

Read Special Section

For Delma Josephson, Ph.D., moving to the New Horizons at Marlborough retirement community was more than a move -- it was a homecoming. After a lifetime spent shaping schools, mentoring educators, and advocating for young people, the former Catholic schools superintendent has returned to the community where her own story began.



A graduate of Marlborough High School, Josephson's path in education was shaped early by a belief in learning as both a calling and a service. She worked her way through the ranks of public and Catholic education, earning her Ph.D. from Boston College along the way.



Known as a thoughtful and steady leader, she ultimately rose to become superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Worcester. The first woman to hold the position, she skillfully guided 28 Catholic schools serving more than 6,500 students.



Josephson led initiatives that strengthened curriculum alignment, expanded professional development, and fostered closer collaboration among pastors and school leaders. Colleagues recall her eight-year tenure as one marked not only by organizational improvement but by a deep attentiveness to the people behind the work.



Josephson's attentiveness is now focused on her neighbors at New Horizons. She remains deeply engaged in her faith, participating in Mass in the community's on-site chapel and sharing fellowship with fellow residents.



"I was extremely blessed to work for Bishop McManus and the schools in the Diocese of Worcester," said Josephson. "Coming here was the perfect choice for this new chapter in my life."



Although New Horizons is not a faith-based community, spiritual life is a meaningful part of campus culture for many residents. Daily Masses are held in the Cushing Chapel of the Good Shepherd, supported by more than two dozen religious women from various Orders who reside on campus. In addition, weekly prayer services and bible study classes provide the community's robust Catholic population with frequent opportunities to practice their faith as part of a community, without leaving home. (Regular Protestant and Jewish religious services are also offered.)



Last October, residents were especially delighted to welcome Archbishop Richard G. Henning for a special on-campus Mass and reception -- one of many moments that reflect the vibrant, engaged life of the community.



"Dr. Josephson brings a rare combination of intellectual rigor, deep faith, and genuine warmth," said Betsy Connolly, executive director of New Horizons at Marlborough. "Her lifelong dedication to education and service enriches our entire community, and we are fortunate to have her talents and perspective among us."



Connolly also noted Josephson's growing involvement with Cummings Foundation, the parent organization of New Horizons. Through her friendship with fellow resident and Foundation volunteer Father Walter J. Smith, she joined one of the volunteer committees that help guide the Foundation's annual grant-making efforts.



Among the largest private foundations in New England, Cummings Foundation now awards grants totaling more than $50 million annually to greater Boston nonprofits. Community volunteers -- including Smith and Josephson -- play a meaningful role in the entire process.



For Dr. Josephson, New Horizons offers not a conclusion, but a continuation: a place where a lifetime of learning, leadership, and faith still finds room to grow.







About New Horizons



Located at 400 Hemenway Street, about 13 miles west of Route 128, New Horizons at Marlborough offers a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, respite stays, and an on-campus geri-psychiatry program.



The heavily wooded 40-acre campus features numerous unusual amenities, such as a large heated indoor lap swimming pool, multiple theaters, and a game room, greenhouse, and fitness center. Residents also enjoy the convenience of having an apothecary, a general store, and a four-seat hair salon all on site.



Group activities at New Horizons include regular exercise classes, art programs, educational presentations, movies, book and bocce clubs, Jeopardy and Texas Hold'em tournaments, chorus, musical entertainment, and off-site excursions to museums, restaurants, shows, and sporting events.







No rent increases for at least six years



The strictly not-for-profit New Horizons at Marlborough is currently welcoming new residents to its MetroWest senior living community. Thanks to a unique rate-lock policy, incoming new residents are guaranteed no increases to their rent and board fees for at least their first six years -- a benefit they often enjoy for much longer.



The monthly fee at New Horizons includes all charges for lodging, gourmet meals, water, heat, air conditioning, basic cable TV, local telephone service, parking, and regular maintenance.



Residences for a single person, including three gourmet meals daily, are usually available from $3,400 per month within a month of two of reservation. More information about New Horizons, including an extensive collection of unsolicited resident testimonials, is available at CountryCommunities.com.



Prospective residents and their families are encouraged to contact New Horizons at Marlborough at 508-460-5200 to arrange a time to tour the campus, meet current residents and staff, sample a home cooked meal, and attend Mass.