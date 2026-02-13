A heart for service and a gift for connection: Meet Rubya Miranda

Read Special Section

Behind every thoughtful schedule at Celtic Angels Home Health Care is a deep understanding of people -- their needs, routines, and the comfort that comes from consistency. For Rubya Miranda, scheduling coordinator at the Weymouth office, this understanding is personal, purposeful, and rooted in genuine care.



In her role, Rubya ensures that each client is carefully matched with the caregiver best suited to support their unique needs. It's a responsibility she approaches with both precision and compassion. Her goal is always the same: to create dependable schedules that bring comfort, continuity, and peace of mind to the families Celtic Angels serves. For Rubya, scheduling isn't just about logistics -- it's about relationships.



Rubya's journey with Celtic Angels began not behind a desk, but in the field. She first joined the organization as a caregiver, working directly with clients and their families. When the opportunity arose to step into an office role, she was truly excited to grow with a team that leads with heart. That hands-on experience continues to shape how she approaches her work today.



Advertisement

Having walked in the shoes of both caregiver and coordinator, Rubya brings a unique perspective to every scheduling decision. She understands the challenges caregivers face, the importance of trust for families, and the difference a well-matched caregiver can make in a client's daily life. This dual insight allows her to balance empathy with efficiency -- always with the well-being of everyone involved at the forefront.



Originally from Brazil, Rubya moved to the United States in 2001 in search of new opportunities and a better future. Today, she lives in Braintree with her husband and their two children, building a life centered on faith, family, and gratitude. Her personal journey has deeply influenced her outlook, instilling resilience, appreciation, and a strong sense of purpose.



Outside of work, Rubya treasures time spent with her family and friends. She is also deeply connected to her church community, which she describes as a source of grounding and strength. These relationships keep her centered and remind her daily of the values that guide her both personally and professionally -- kindness, service, and commitment to others.



Those values shine through in her work at Celtic Angels. Whether she's responding to a last-minute scheduling need, supporting a caregiver through a transition, or ensuring a client's routine remains stable, Rubya approaches every task with patience and care. Her calm presence and thoughtful communication help families feel supported and caregivers feel valued.



Rubya believes that trust is built through consistency and compassion -- principles she strives to uphold in every interaction. Her dedication helps ensure that Celtic Angels remains not just a provider of care, but a trusted partner for families navigating some of life's most sensitive moments.



Celtic Angels is proud to have Rubya Miranda as part of its Weymouth team. Her journey from caregiver to scheduling coordinator is a testament to the organization's commitment to growth, opportunity, and heart-centered leadership. Most of all, it reflects Rubya's own calling: to serve others with empathy, reliability, and grace -- one carefully crafted schedule at a time.