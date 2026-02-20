Have a Lent Well Spent with the Saints

Most people who know me will tell you that I have a fascination with saints. I think of them as my friends in heaven and look to them for their intercession in matters large and small. Praying that thunder and lightning don't knock out the power? Saint Barbara is on the case -- her persecutor was killed by a lightning bolt. Needing guidance during a thorny family issue? Turn in prayer to Saint Eugene de Mazenod, who himself experienced the trouble. Experiencing writer's block? My go-to hero in heaven is Saint Francis de Sales, who helps to inspire patience during such times.



It is no surprise, then, that as I read the Holy Father's 2026 message for Lent, I thought about which saints I would turn to during these forty days to help me follow Pope Leo's wise counsel.



First, acknowledging that Lent is the time for all of us to put God at the center of our lives, he advises us to do a better job of 'listening' to God's Word, reminding us that really paying attention is the way to enter into any good relationship. Pope Leo says, "In the midst of the many voices present in our personal lives and in society, Sacred Scripture helps us to recognize and respond to the cry of those who are anguished and suffering."



Saint Lydia of Thyatira will be helping me here. Known as the first European to be baptized by Saint Paul, she heard the message of the Gospel, listened for the Truth, and embraced it.



Advertisement

Next, Pope Leo tells us that 'fasting' "is a concrete way to prepare ourselves to receive the word of God." Here, the Holy Father and I both turn to Saint Augustine for guidance. He points out that physical hunger and thirst can help us identify what should be a spiritual one: the longing for justice. "Understood in this way," says Pope Leo, "fasting not only permits us to govern our desire, purifying it and making it freer, but also to expand it, so that it is directed towards God and doing good." He also offers us some tender guidance about something most of us would do well to permanently fast from: "refraining from words that offend and hurt our neighbor." Imagine the peace in homes, schools, and workplaces if that takes hold!



Finally, Pope Leo urges us to do Lent 'together.' Make it your mission to share the journey with your family, your parish, and your friends. Saint Philip Neri is a powerful intercessor for a joyful, Christ-filled community life. Help each other have a Lent well spent!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.