Who among us would disagree? This truth is central to our lives as Christian disciples. I wonder, though, if this truth is so obvious that we sometimes forget the profound consequences of proclaiming it?



Remember that the original sin was rooted in the temptation to imagine ourselves the masters of our own fate, little gods as it were. Human beings are drawn to wealth, fame, worldly knowledge, and power over others. All these temptations whisper the lie that we are now secure, that we have life under control.



Then we look to the Gospels and see that the one Who truly is God, Jesus, does not show any interest in any of these worldly temptations that so mesmerize us. Instead, He gives clear witness to the true power of self-surrendering love. This truth of God, breaking into the world, is radical and revolutionary. And it requires a response. To know the truth of Jesus is to see our illusory values turned upside down.



Consider how Jesus challenges Nicodemus's presumption in the Gospel of John (Chapter 3). Nicodemus is a "teacher of Israel," already decided in his view of the world and his narrow view of how God should offer salvation. Jesus must shake him out of that illusion. Despite the power of Jesus' prophetic word, Nicodemus's awakening will take time, as he will only truly grasp the truth of Jesus after He has been lifted up on the cross.



Next, consider the positive example of the Christian community in Acts. They live the truth that Jesus is Lord as a new kind of selflessness, and life in communion grows in their hearts. They understand that faith in Jesus, to call Him Lord, is to demand a new and renewed way of living in imitation of the one Who offered Himself in love and trust. And this new way of living is not some new code of required behavior; it is a restoration of these Christians to the image and likeness of the God of Love.



Across the span of our years, we face many moments of anxiety and crisis. Along with our many fears comes the perennial temptation to turn in on ourselves, to grasp at the illusion of power or security. The deeper truth is that the moment of fear is precisely the moment for trust and for the unselfish gift of self for the sake of others. For Jesus is Lord. Our fate is in His loving hands. And to call Him Lord is to submit ourselves to His Law of Love.



As we set out on the journey of Lent, it is good to remember how the original sin serves as the foundational pattern for sin -- the temptation to deny our trust in God and find our illusion of security in the things and values of this world. If we are to turn away from sin and return to the loving mercy of God, we must learn to acknowledge our limits. We must, with the eyes of faith, see past the illusion of earthly security.



If Jesus is Lord, as we say, then placing our trust in Him is the central project of our earthly existence. If Jesus is Lord, then no crisis or danger can overcome the truth of His promise. If Jesus is Lord, then even death itself cannot separate us from the love of God. If Jesus is Lord, now is the time to live those words by confessing our sin and entrusting everything to His grace and mercy.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston