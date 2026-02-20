Jubilee of St. Francis and Chapel Pilgrimage

Read Special Section

Pope Leo XIV has proclaimed a Jubilee Year to observe the 800th anniversary of the passing of St. Francis of Assisi to Heaven and the Jubilee will continue until Jan. 10, 2027. The recently renovated St. Francis Chapel in the Prudential Center is a Jubilee site and the faithful are invited to visit and receive a plenary indulgence throughout the Jubilee Year.



The chapel is known around the world because of its many Masses, 40 hours of confession and adoration every week, and prayerful and peaceful atmosphere.



Pilgrims are also invited to participate in the chapel "Jubilee Pilgrimage of Joy" to Italy this Aug. 30 to Sept. 9, led by OMV chapel priests (Canterburypilgrimages.com/13041).



It promises to be a wonderful pilgrimage with time in Rome, Assisi, Florence, Turin, and Pinerolo, Italy.



The Oblates of the Virgin Mary, who have served the chapel since 1983, are also celebrating 200 years of their foundation and 50 years of their presence in the United States, which began here in Boston in 1976 at St Clement Eucharistic Shrine. We look forward to seeing you at the chapel, on the Jubilee Pilgrimage of Joy, or both!