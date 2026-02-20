Marian Pilgrimages returns to the Holy Land -- Oct. 4-15, 2026

Read Special Section

Marian Pilgrimages is thrilled to announce our return to the Holy Land with a deeply prayerful 11-night pilgrimage from Oct. 4-15, 2026, under the spiritual direction of Father Matthew Conley. This sacred journey invites pilgrims to travel back to the very beginning of our faith, walking in the footsteps of Christ and encountering the places where salvation history unfolded.



For over 40 years, Marian Pilgrimages has been organizing pilgrimages to Marian shrines around the world. As a family-run business, we have remained dedicated to creating custom-made itineraries to some of the most beloved spiritual destinations, including Medjugorje, Lourdes, Fatima, Italy, and the Holy Land. Our mission has always been to offer pilgrims not only a journey to sacred places but a profound spiritual experience grounded in faith, reverence, and community.



This October 2026 pilgrimage is designed to immerse participants fully in the spiritual richness of the Holy Land. Pilgrims will spend three nights in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Our Lord, reflecting on the mystery of the Incarnation in the very town where Christ entered the world.



Time in Nazareth, where we will stay for three nights, offers the opportunity to contemplate the hidden life of Jesus and the faithful "yes" of Our Blessed Mother. Four nights in Jerusalem will allow for prayerful visits to the most sacred sites of our Christian faith -- from the Mount of Olives to Calvary and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre -- culminating in a powerful experience of walking the Via Dolorosa.



Traveling with like-minded pilgrims creates a unique bond of fellowship and shared devotion. Under the spiritual guidance of Father Matthew Conley, daily Mass, prayer, and spiritual reflections will be central to the pilgrimage experience. Together, we will deepen our understanding of Scripture, strengthen our faith, and draw closer to Christ in the land where He lived, died, and rose again.



At Marian Pilgrimages, we pride ourselves on maintaining a high standard of accommodation, providing fantastic local guides, and ensuring the welcoming support of our entire team. Our itineraries are thoughtfully designed, drawing on 40 years of experience organizing successful pilgrimages. We carefully balance a full spiritual program with consideration for each pilgrim's individual needs and abilities.



When you travel with Marian Pilgrimages, you become part of our family. From the moment we receive your call, our dedicated staff here in the United States offers guidance and personal attention to ensure your pilgrimage is tailored to your needs. That support continues on the ground in the Holy Land, where our guides and office staff work closely together to ensure every detail of your journey is handled with care. We are committed to making your pilgrimage a rewarding, fruitful, and grace-filled experience.



We believe that visiting the Holy Land is not simply a trip -- it is a life-changing encounter with the roots of our faith. We are excited to be returning and invite you to join us on this extraordinary journey.



To register for this faith-filled pilgrimage, call us at 781-733-6774 or visit www.marianusa.com for more information. Our office is located at 146 Front Street, Suite 103, Scituate, MA 02066.



Come walk where Jesus walked -- and renew your faith in the land of its birth.