A Lesson from the Missions

Anyone who knows me will tell you that I have a very sensitive startle reflex. Loud noises or unexpected shoulder taps are known to make me jump. If "startle-jumping" were an Olympic sport, I'd be a gold medal contender. So, as I sit listening to the howling, almost hurricane-force winds of Winter Storm Hernando, I am getting in a lot of training. Tree branches and debris hit my windows regularly. Because the snowfall is so heavy, it's near whiteout conditions. Each thud is a surprise.



Here's the reality of the situation. Our walls are sturdy, as are our windows; our roof is solid. Although we've lost electricity, we have a generator powering us sufficiently so that I am warm as I write. Our food supply is secure. Yes, there will be lots of outside cleanup in the aftermath of the blizzard but barring any huge disaster, we will ride out the storm in safety.



In my gratitude, my prayers turn to people in the missions whose lives have been not just disturbed but destroyed by weather phenomenon.



In 2016, I visited the Diocese of Galle, Sri Lanka which was devastated by the tsunami of Saint Stephen's Day in 2004. Twelve years later, the physical damage and emotional trauma were still visible. People had "go bags," filled with their identity papers and valuables stored on their shacks' tin roofs in case they had to run for their lives from the waves -- again. At the Shrine of Our Lady of Matara, a life-sized crucifix had been hanging on the wall when the water struck. All that was left after it receded were the forearms and hands of Christ, still nailed in place.



The decision was made to leave Our Lord as He was; it seemed to be a sign to the people that Jesus had not left them. They clung to the cross, as He did.



The trauma I witnessed in Blantyre, Malawi in 2024 from Cyclone Freddy was much fresher. Just six months after the strongest Pacific storm in recorded history smashed into them, people were still trying to piece their lives back together. Whole villages were destroyed by floods and landslides. Families, crops, and livestock were washed away. Fertile soil was replaced by rock. The devastation stopped just short of the local parish property. Amid the upheaval, parishioners could still find the blessings of their faith and attended Mass.



Here's a lesson from people in the missions -- in the face of utter destruction, Jesus Christ remains as the One to cling to. This Lent, no matter what our challenges are, may we always remember the same.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.