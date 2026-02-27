Read Special Section

Choosing the right camp for your child is an important decision. While many camps may offer similar activities and facilities, the Camp Marist experience stands out for its focus on safety, personal growth, and meaningful connections.



Located in the White Mountain Lakes region of New Hampshire, Camp Marist provides a welcoming and supportive environment, where children can explore new interests, build confidence, and develop important life skills. Our program encourages campers to disconnect from electronic devices and daily stress, giving them the opportunity to reconnect with nature, themselves, and others.



As an international co-ed camp, Camp Marist brings together campers and staff from around the world, creating a diverse and inclusive community. Here, children form genuine friendships, learn teamwork and leadership, and discover the value of respect and cooperation.



Each session is filled with exciting special events that make every summer truly unforgettable. Campers enjoy celebrations such as International Night, Fourth of July, and Halloween in July, along with many other themed activities that create lasting memories and strengthen our sense of community.



With a strong commitment to safety, well-being, and quality programming, Camp Marist offers a balanced experience that supports physical, social, and emotional development through engaging and educational activities. Each summer, campers leave with unforgettable memories, new perspectives, and the confidence to face future challenges.



To learn more, visit www.campmarist.org or contact us at info@campmarist.org.