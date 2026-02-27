Unlock the ultimate summer: Adventure awaits at Jackson Walnut Park School!

Read Special Section

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and the school year is winding down. That means one thing: it's time to plan the ultimate summer break! If you are looking for a place where your child can unplug, unwind, and unleash their creativity, look no further than the Summer Fun Program at Jackson Walnut Park School (JWP).



Summer should be the perfect blend of relaxation and engagement. Whether your child is a budding athlete, a digital designer, a future scientist, or a photography enthusiast, JWP offers the ideal setting to cultivate their talents while making lifelong memories.







A summer of discovery for every child



Designed specifically for elementary adventurers (ages five to 12/ kindergarten to sixth grade), our program ensures that every week offers something new. We don't just fill the time; we fill it with fun, learning and wonder.



Spanning eight weeks from June 22 to Aug. 14, our campers dive into a diverse range of activities. Plus, each week features a uniqe enrichment opportunity to keep things fresh and exciting, focusing on:



-- Technology and coding: STEAM camp I-Code, Minecraft.



-- Sports and fitness: Multi-Sports, Yoga, Karate.



-- Arts and creativity: Miniature Makers, Visual Arts, Games.



-- Innovation and exploration: Comic Creation, Cinema Kidz, Video Game Design.







Flexible schedules for busy families



We know that summer schedules can be a puzzle -- especially when juggling swim lessons, travel baseball, or family vacations. That's why we have designed our Summer Fun Program to offer maximum flexibility for parents while maintaining a consistent routine for kids.



You can choose the schedule that fits your life:



-- Full Day: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



-- Half Day: 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



-- Extended Day Option: Fun continues until 4:30 p.m.!



Please note: To ensure meaningful connections and project completion, participation is for the full week (partial weeks are not available).







Why choose JWP summer fun?



It's more than just a camp; it's a community. At Jackson Walnut Park School, your child will forge new friendships in a safe, supportive environment. It is the perfect spot to bridge the gap between school years, with plenty of sun, fun, and learning.







Ready to make this the best summer yet?



Spaces fill up quickly! Don't let your elementary adventurer miss out on a summer of design, coding, sports, and sunshine. Register at jwpschools.campbrainregistration.com and select JWP K-6 Public Registration.